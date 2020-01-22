e-paper
Authority fines Noida food joints for improper waste disposal, use of banned plastic bags

cities Updated: Jan 22, 2020 19:31 IST
HT Correspondent
NOIDA: The Noida authority Wednesday imposed a penalty of ₹4 lakh on food delivery firms which were found flouting solid waste management rules of 2016.

These firms were found using banned single-use plastic bags and dumping their waste into sewer lines without treating it first. As per rules, food outlets are supposed to set up effluent treatment plants for proper treatment and disposal of waste into sewer lines, officials said.

“The bulk waste generators are supposed to treat their waste and then discharge the same. And using banned plastic bags is also against rules. We had issued notices many a time in the past asking them to treat their waste. The authority will act against those who are found violating rules,” Ritu Maheshwari chief executive officer, Noida authority, said.

A team of five officials Wednesday imposed ₹1 lakh penalty each against four food outlets, that also provides home delivery services.

“We imposed ₹1 lakh penalty against each because these four were found using single-use plastic bags, plastic containers and non-woven bags. These outlets are located in one building in Sector 16. We took action after a random inspection found violations of waste management rules. Our inspections will continue,” an official, not authorised to speak to the media, said.

The authority Tuesday had imposed a penalty against 20 vendors who were found throwing waste on the roadside in Sector 63. The authority had imposed a penalty of ₹500 to ₹1,000. Apart from that, the authority had also imposed a ₹1 lakh penalty against a food joint in Sector 63.

“We have also imposed ₹50,000 penalty against one hosiery complex in Sector 84 for dumping waste in the open,” the official said.

