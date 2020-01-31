Auto-lifters continue to target SUVs

cities

LUCKNOW Another high-end SUV was stolen from the house of a businessman in Vibhuti Khand area of Lucknow on Thursday, said police. This was the 12th such incident in the city this month.

According to the complaint lodged by Prince Kumar Rai on Thursday, he parked his car outside his house on Wednesday night. The next morning, he found his car missing.

Rajiv Dwivedi, SHO, Vibhuti Khand said the SUV bearing registration number UP 50 BN 0007 was stolen and a case against unidentified persons had been registered under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC.

“So far, this is the 12th such incident this January. Earlier, an SUV was lifted from Ashiana and it’s still untraceable,” said Dwivedi.

“We need to chalk out a different strategy as SUV thieves have become aggressively active, that too in the first month of the year,” said a senior police official.