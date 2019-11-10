Auto-rickshaw driver assaulted after argument

cities

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 21:51 IST

Gurugram: Three men were booked on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a 38-year-old auto-rickshaw driver with sticks after an argument in Sector 56. The victim sustained fractures in both the hands, the police said, adding that one of the suspects is also an auto-rickshaw driver.

According to the police, Surendra, the victim, is a resident of Wazirabad village in Sector 52 and has been driving auto-rickshaw for the past six years. The incident took place when he was waiting for passengers in Sector 56.

In his police complaint, Surendra alleged that he was standing in a line of auto-rickshaws for his turn to get passengers. Suddenly, another auto-rickshaw driver came and allegedly asked the victim to let him get the passengers first, the police said.

“I told him that I should first get the passengers as I was standing in the line. I then went to Hong Kong market in Sector 57, dropped the passengers and began travelling towards home,” Surendra said in the first information report (FIR). He further said that subsequently, while he was waiting at a red light, the prime suspect and two others came at the spot in an auto-rickshaw and began beating him with sticks. The suspects allegedly threatened to kill him before fleeing the spot, the FIR said.

Surendra said, “Both of my hands got fractured. I have sustained injuries to my legs too. When the men fled the spot, I called my friends who took me to a nearby hospital for treatment.”

Sumit Kumar, station house inspector, Sector 56 police station, said, “The suspects are yet to be arrested. Police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 34 (common intention), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 56 police station on Sunday.