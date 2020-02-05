Auto topples on MG Road, kills one

cities

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 21:04 IST

Gurugram A 19-year-old man died after the shared autorickshaw he was travelling in overturned in front of a mall on the Mehrauli-Gurgaon (MG) Road on Tuesday morning.

The police said that a relative of the man, who was also in the autorickshaw, alleged that the driver was speeding and driving rashly. There were four other passengers in the vehicle who sustained minor injuries.

According to the police, Vikas Kumar, the victim, was a native of Bihar and stayed in Sector 9. He used to run a finance company in Delhi. The incident took place around 10am on Tuesday, when he and his relative took a shared autorickshaw to go towards Delhi.

Chaman Kunwar, the complainant, said, “My nephew and I were going to his company in Delhi for my personal work. We took an autorickshaw from Iffco Chowk. The driver was driving rashly and carelessly. When we reached MG Road, he lost control of the vehicle and it toppled.”

He said that Vikas sustained fatal injuries to his head and legs. The victim was taken to a private hospital in Sushant Lok-1, where he died while undergoing treatment. The driver allegedly abandoned the autorickshaw and fled the spot, the police said.

A police official privy to the investigation, said, “We have recorded the statement of the complainant. The suspect is yet to be arrested. We are investigating the case.”

A case was registered under sections 279 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at DLF Phase-2 police station on Tuesday.

In a separate incident, a 32-year-old man was killed after a three-wheeler, which is still to be identified, allegedly hit him while he was walking near a community centre in Dhanwapur village, Rajendra Park, on Monday night the police said on Wednesday. The police said that the man was accompanied by an acquaintance, who did not sustain an injury during the incident.

According to the police, Manjeet, the victim, was a resident of Dhanwapur village. He used to stay with his grandfather. The incident took place around 11.30pm on Monday, when he had gone to a wedding at the community centre.

In his police complaint, Daya Krishan, the victim’s grandfather, said that while returning from the wedding, Manjeet had called him and told him that his car had broken down. Manjeet had informed him that he would return home after getting the car fixed. Around 11.40pm, the complainant received a call from Manjeet’s friend, informing him about the accident. He had sustained fatal injuries on his head and died at the spot.

Lavkesh, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Rajendra Park police station, said, “The three-wheeler hit him from the rear. The suspect is yet to be identified and arrested. We are checking the CCTV footage of the incident.”

A case was registered under sections 279 and 304A of the IPC at Ranjendra Park police station on Tuesday.