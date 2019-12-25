Avail of 42 more services through dedicated website

cities

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 21:32 IST

Gurugram To facilitate e-governance, the state government has added 42 additional services to the existing Antyodya Saral portal. The move is aimed at making services, such as domestic help verification requests, lost property registration, procession or protest request, application for BPL entitlement, regularisation of illegal commercial conversion in the town planning scheme and approvals for commercial conversion in housing board scheme, among others, more accessible to the public.

The services were launched by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday in the city along with other projects. “Through Saral, citizens can avail of benefits of as many as 527 government schemes and services,” said Khattar, while addressing the government employees in 22 districts, subdivisions, tehsils and blocks, through the webcast of the programme held at Power Grid auditorium in Gurugram, on the occasion of Good Governance Day.

He inaugurated the Wazirabad Saral Kendra and laid the foundation stone for a centre in Palam Vihar.

Khattar launched the revamped website of all the districts along with a Lokayukta portal, where people can file complaints or grievances and can monitor reports of the same. For the management of land records, Web Halris (Haryana Land Records Information System) was also launched with facilities including deed registration, mutation, consolidation and khasra, among others. Besides, a modern revenue record room in Gurugram, where more than 7 lakh land records have been digitalised, was also inaugurated.

To further streamline land issues, the state government is in the process of regularising ‘lal dora’ areas. “Many want the government to expand the ‘lal dora’ areas that are not covered under the revenue and are exempted from taxes, but we want to regularise these lands. Our pilot project in Sirsi village of Karnal has been completed, with the demarcation of the land there,” said Khattar while launching the digital map of Sirsi, the first village of the state to become free of ‘lal dora’ areas.

Notably, the Survey of India (SOI) has been conducting GIS mapping of ‘lal dora’ areas in the state.

The CM announced that the year 2020 would be observed as “Susashan Sankalp Varsh”. He said, “A dedicated website would also be prepared for this purpose, on which the people could upload their suggestions. The suggestions will be considered by the state government.”

Khattar also announced that 500 best employees will be awarded in 2020. He said that on the occasion of first Good Governance Day on December 25, 2014, the state government had started e-registration and the CM Window. He said that 6.75 lakh grievances have, so far, been received on the CM window, of which 95% complaints have been addressed.