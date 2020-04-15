Ayahs at Naidu hospital serve patients hope and cheer

cities

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 22:01 IST

PUNE The ayahs or maids at Naidu Infectious Diseases Hospital, where many Covid-19 patients are undergoing treatment, are serving beyond their job profile since the first case was reported in the city in March.

Mallika Chikka, Sujata More, Farzana Shaikh, Roopa Dharmoj, Deena Dharmoj and Madhu Chavan have been working at the hospital since long and took care of patients when the city handled the swine flu spread in the past.

Chikka is employed at the hospital since 1999. Recalling her experience with Covid patients, Chikka said, “Four positive persons were admitted in the hospital on March 9 and discharged on March 25 on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. We serve hot water, tea, breakfast and lunch to patients as per the advice of doctors. We serve tea twice in the morning and once in the evening. Underage patients are served milk. We try to meet the demands of patients. We are six who look after the daily needs of admitted patients. While serving food and interacting with them, we wear the special protective uniform.”

The ayahs also share positive and uplifting messages with the patients. “We keep the patients in good cheer. Many of them are discharged after completing their quarantine treatment. Those with diabetes and blood pressure are at high risk,” she said. When quizzed about fears of contracting the disease, Chikka said, “We were on the job when the city was in the grip of swine flu. We want to serve the patients as they need us the most,” she said.

Sujata, working at the hospital for the last twenty years, said, “We interact with patients on a daily basis and follow precautions. We have been provided with protective kit. As most patients complain of throat pain, we regularly provide them hot water. We feel happy when a positive patient gets cured and is discharged.”

One of the discharged patients shared fond memories of ayah. “They take care of us and always remain positive. Their human connect is strong. I will always remember the smile on their faces when I got discharged. I am indebted to them for their commitment and selfless service,” he said.