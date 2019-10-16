Ayodhya gears up for ‘grander’ Deepostav

cities

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 19:37 IST

The Yogi Adityanath government is leaving nothing to chance to celebrate Deepotsav in Ayodhya on a ‘grander’ scale on the Diwali eve on October 26.

The move comes in the backdrop of the Supreme Court completing the hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

The district administration is planning to break last year’s record in which 300,100 earthen lamps were lit on the banks of the Saryu river. This time, the administration aims to get 550,000 earthen lamps illuminated across the pilgrim town.

Ayodhya district magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha said, “This year, diyas (earthen lamps) will be lit not only at Ram Ki Paidi (on the banks of the Saryu river), but across the city. We have made elaborate arrangements to make Deepostav grander than last year.”

The three-day celebrations will start on October 24 and will be studded with several events, including Ramlila by artistes of Thailand, Nepal, Indonesia, Surinam and Mauritius.

While 400,000 earthen lamps will be lit at Ram Ki Paidi, another 150,000 diyas will be illuminated at major religious places across the cit. All government-run primary and higher secondary schools in Ayodhya will also be illuminated, along with police stations and police outposts. LED lights will deck up prominent crossings in the city.

The administration has asked local saints to help in illuminating hundreds of temples in the narrow lanes of the town.

A team from the Guinness Book of World Records will be present to judge the event.

The Deepostav event will start with a tableaux depicting Ram’s return to Ayodhya after 14 years in exile. The procession will start from Saket College and will end at Ram Katha Park.

Public broadcaster Doordarshan will telecast this year’s Deepotsav live. For locals, large TV screens will be put up across the city.

Governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath will welcome actors portraying Ram and Sita at the main event at Ram Katha Park.

A helicopter will shower rose petals on them. Last year, Kim Jung-sook, the South Korean first lady, was the chief guest at Deepostav.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 19:37 IST