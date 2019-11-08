Ayodhya in grip of anxiety ahead of verdict

cities

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 23:11 IST

The news that the Supreme Court was scheduled to pronounce its verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi –Babri Masjid dispute on Saturday sparked panic buying of essential goods in Ayodhya on Friday night.

The panic buying was a manifestation of the palpable anxiety that not many were talking about in the pilgrim town all through the day.

“I received a call from my relative advising me to remain indoors (on Saturday). Panic has gripped the city. People are also going out for late-night shopping of essential items,” said Ramesh Kapoor of Naya ghat area, Ayodhya.

“As news of the verdict coming tomorrow (Saturday) was flashed on news channels, people rushed to nearby shops to buy essential items, fearing a total clampdown on the town after the verdict,” said Uttam Chand, a shopkeeper near Faizabad (now Ayodhya) roadways bus stand.

Locals, especially Muslims, looked more tense than others but were somewhat assured that there would be no repeat of the mob frenzy that this small town had witnessed after the demolition of Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992.

In Muslim localities, there is only one discussion and that is about the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ayodhya title suit.

Jamal Ali, 35, of Alamganj Katra is worried. “If the court’s verdict is in favour of Ram Mandir, then I think everything will be fine here. But in case, the verdict is opposite then we don’t know what will happen,” says Ali, adding, “With so much security, I am somewhat confident that there will be no violence here.”

“I hope Ayodhya remains peaceful. We do not want a repetition of the December 6, 1992 events in Ayodhya,” says Abbas Qureshi, 49, of Mughalpura colony.

A resident of Sayyed Wada locality, Salam Haider, 23, wants Babri Masjid to be rebuilt in Ayodhya but not at the cost of peace and communal harmony. “It is better for us that Ayodhya remains peaceful and Ram Mandir is constructed,” he adds.

Iqbal Ansari, one of the litigants in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, is also anxious but not worried.

“Anxiety and apprehension is normal for any Muslim living in Ayodhya when the Supreme Court is about to deliver its verdict in the Ayodhya case. But I am confident that Ayodhya will remain peaceful. Both the Centre and the state government have ensured complete safety for the Muslims this time,” says Ansari.

Presence of thousands of para-military force personnel was an indication of the sensitivities involved.

For the cops manning the streets of Ayodhya, security is a big concern.

“Through public address systems regular announcements are being made to apprise people about temple (Ram mandir and Hanuman Garhi) timings. All necessary announcements are also being made to guide people,” said Ashutosh Pandey, additional director general of police, who is made incharge of security in Ayodhya.

LITIGANTS APPEAL FOR PEACE

All litigants have issued an appeal to maintain peace and harmony in the town.

Iqbal Ansari, one of the litigants in the Masjid dispute, welcomed the Supreme Court decision to deliver the judgment on Saturday.

“Let us all accept the court’s verdict (when it comes on Saturday) and maintain peace and harmony in the larger interest of the nation,” said Ansari.

Triloki Nath Pandey, who is representing Ram Lala Virajman, in the Supreme Court, said: “I am sure the Supreme Court’s verdict will be in favour of Ram temple.”

“Whether the court delivers the judgment on tomorrow (Saturday) or any other day, it hardly matters,” Pandey asserted.

Mahant Dhinendra Das, head of the Nirmohi Akhara, said: “We have been eagerly waiting for the court’s verdict. Now the day has come. Hindus and Muslims must accept the court’s verdict and maintain peace and harmony.”

HUGE PILGRIM PRESENCE

Festive fervour, which started with the ‘Chaudah Koshi Parikrama’ on Tuesday, continued with the ‘Panch Koshi Parikrama’ that concluded on Friday afternoon. Even after completion two Parikramas, around 500,000 pilgrims were present in Ayodhya on Friday.

From majestic Ram Ki Paidi ghat on the banks of the Saryu to the narrow lanes of Ayodhya, pilgrims could be seen everywhere. Hundreds of temples dotting this newly constituted district have now become resting place for devotees, who are free now after completing the ‘Panch Koshi Parikrama’ (November 7-8).

Sitting at the stairs of Ram Ki Paidi, septuagenarian Kanti Devi, who sells flowers and other puja material on the ghat, sees a economic boom for the pilgrim town if Ram Mandir comes up in Ayodhya. She says, “If Ram Mandir is constructed then more people will come to Ayodhya. Then I will get more customers.”