Ayodhya verdict likely by Nov 15,says Swamy

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 21:43 IST

LUCKNOW: Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Saturday asserted that the final verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case was likely to be delivered by the Supreme Court by November 15.

Swamy is in Ayodhya on a two-day visit where the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas will felicitate him on his 80th birthday on Sunday.

“The final verdict in the title suit dispute in the Supreme Court is likely to be delivered by November 15,” Swamy told media persons in Ayodhya on Saturday.

Swamy also expressed hope that the top court’s verdict would be in favour of Hindus as the Sunni Central Waqf Board’s lawyer was unable to answer any of the questions related with Hindu religious beliefs in the court.

The BJP leader also pointed out that in 1994, during the Narasimha Rao government, the Supreme Court had asked the government about its opinion on the disputed land.

“The then government had replied that the acquired land belongs to the government and if the court gives it for construction of temple then it would have no objection,” said Swamy.

On the issue of Congress leader P Chidambaram being in prison, Swamy stated that soon more Congress leaders would be behind bars.

Swamy also pointed out that after resolution of the Ayodhya dispute, the government would also be able to solve disputes related with Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi and Lord Krishna’s birth place in Vrindavan, Mathura.

On Pakistan’s hue and cry over scrapping of Article 370 by India that gave special status to the state, Swamy said: “India’s stand on Jammu and Kashmir is very clear. Let the time come, Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir will be ours.”

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 21:43 IST