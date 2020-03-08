Baba Gorakhnath’s statue vandalised, tension in Saharanpur village

cities

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 18:55 IST

MEERUT Miscreants damaged Baba Gorakhnath’s statue in Babumajra village in Saharanpur on Saturday night, leading to tension, after which a case was registered against unidentified persons, said police.

“A case has been registered against unidentified people and investigation is underway to identify the troublemakers,” said VN Mishra, SP (rural), Saharanpur.

Mishra and other policemen, along with administrative officials, rushed to the village and inquired about it. They persuaded angry villagers to calm down by assuring that the damaged statue would soon be replaced with a new one, and stern action would be taken against those behind the incident.

Baba Gorakhnath’s statue is installed at the temple of Goga Jaharveer in Babumajra village. When devotees arrived there on Sunday morning, they noticed that the statue was damaged. The news soon spread in the village, which led to tension.