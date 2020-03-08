e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Baba Gorakhnath’s statue vandalised, tension in Saharanpur village

Baba Gorakhnath’s statue vandalised, tension in Saharanpur village

cities Updated: Mar 08, 2020 18:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

MEERUT Miscreants damaged Baba Gorakhnath’s statue in Babumajra village in Saharanpur on Saturday night, leading to tension, after which a case was registered against unidentified persons, said police.

“A case has been registered against unidentified people and investigation is underway to identify the troublemakers,” said VN Mishra, SP (rural), Saharanpur.

Mishra and other policemen, along with administrative officials, rushed to the village and inquired about it. They persuaded angry villagers to calm down by assuring that the damaged statue would soon be replaced with a new one, and stern action would be taken against those behind the incident.

Baba Gorakhnath’s statue is installed at the temple of Goga Jaharveer in Babumajra village. When devotees arrived there on Sunday morning, they noticed that the statue was damaged. The news soon spread in the village, which led to tension.

top news
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
Double trouble for Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor as CBI files case after ED
Double trouble for Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor as CBI files case after ED
‘Even Yamraj will quit’: Sanjay Raut terms Delhi riots ‘dance of death’
‘Even Yamraj will quit’: Sanjay Raut terms Delhi riots ‘dance of death’
As PM Modi signs off, women achievers tell their stories on his social media accounts
As PM Modi signs off, women achievers tell their stories on his social media accounts
Telangana politician who paid Rs 1 crore to get son-in-law killed found dead
Telangana politician who paid Rs 1 crore to get son-in-law killed found dead
Decoding the YES Bank crisis | HT Editorial
Decoding the YES Bank crisis | HT Editorial
India falter in final, Australia register 85-run win to clinch 5th T20 WC
India falter in final, Australia register 85-run win to clinch 5th T20 WC
Rohit rested, Hardik,Shikhar return as IND announce ODI squad for SA series
Rohit rested, Hardik,Shikhar return as IND announce ODI squad for SA series
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities