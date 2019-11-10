Baba Nanak our ‘peer’, opening of Kartarpur corridor like Eid for us, say local Muslims

cities

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 23:08 IST

Opening of the Kartarpur Corridor is not only the best gift Sikhs on the Indian side of the border could have asked for during Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary celebrations, but it has also come as a blessing for local Muslims and other minorities in Pakistan.

“Baba Nanak is not only a Sikh guru, but also our ‘peer’ (spiritual guide),” says Mohammad Irfan Khan, 40, who reached the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib along with his family from Doda, a nearby village.

Irfan was among hordes of Muslims who took part in the festivities along with other devotees over the weekend. They have also been performing ‘sewa’ at the community kitchen and ‘joota ghar’.

The shrine was built to commemorate the site where Guru Nanak spent the last 18 years of his life. A special corridor connecting it to Dera Baba Nanak in Indian side of Punjab was opened on Saturday.

Muslims have been visiting Guru Nanak’s final resting place, situated outside the sanctum sanctorum of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, for years. “He is everything for us. The corridor’s opening is like Eid for us,” says Irfan.

“I still remember when there was a jungle around the shrine. There was a narrow muddy road leading to it, which we took to come here after school. We felt peace under the cool shade of trees. This place is full of spirituality, thanks to Guru Nanak,” he says.

Owais Khan, a youngster from the neighbouring village of Derean Wala, says: “We were told by our elders that Baba Nanak loved everyone and spread love everywhere. This is the reason we have been following him.”

“We are so happy that with the grace of Guru Nanak, both Punjabs that were separated in 1947 have been connected once again through the corridor,” says Wazir Ali of Mundi Khel village.

Other minority communities, including Christians, have also become part of the celebrations.

“The opening of the corridor is a good news for all minority communities living in Pakistan,” says Alwin Samual, Bishop of Sialkot. “It has created a sense of security among us.”

“Apart from me, Bishops of Lahore and Peshawar have also come here along with members of our community in large numbers,” says Samual, while hoping for this camaraderie to continue in days to come.