Baby girl, 4 others hurt in Sopore terror attack

cities

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 16:57 IST

A baby girl and her father were among four persons injured in a militant attack at Sopore town in Baramulla district of north Kashmir, police officials said on Saturday.

Officials said the militants opened fire after they barged into the house of a prominent businessman Haji Hamidullah at Dangerpora in Sopore on Friday night, injuring his son Arshad Ahmad, a three-year-old grand daughter Asma besides two other persons identified as Mohammad Ramzan and Mohammad Ashraf.

While all the three men were shifted to Bone and Joint Hospital in Srinagar, the child was taken to Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has asked authorities to bring the girl to All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS), New Delhi, according to ANI.

“Terrorists fired and injured four persons including a baby girl ( Usma jan) at #Dangerpora #Sopore. All injured shifted to the hospital and stated to be stable. Police on spot and investigation in progress,” Kashmir police tweeted.

Sopore superintendent of police Javid Iqbal said,“They are all stable. The girl is in shock. The terrorists were angry at the men for doing business in the Sopore fruit market.”

The SP said the gunmen waylaid two fruit workers Mohammad Ramzan and Mohammad Ashraf at Dangerpora Sopore on Friday night and asked them to accompany them to Haji Hamidullah, a prominent fruit grower of the region.

“They abducted the two persons and forced them to ask the family to open the door. Once inside there was a commotion. Haji was offering prayers. The women in the house raised a hue and cry, prompting the terrorists to open fire and flee from the spot,” he said.

The SP said, “The militants were speaking Kashmiri. We will identify them soon.”

Kashmir Valley has been under a security lockdown since August 5, when the government announced the scrapping of Article 370 and divided that state into two Union territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

A few days ago, Asia’s largest fruit market in Sopore town had started functioning for a few hours every day in the morning but the trade has stopped again now.

Since August 5, there have been no major strikes by militants in the Valley. However, police and army had claimed that militants killed three civilians in Kashmir in last one month, including two shepherds in Tral and a 60-year-old shopkeeper at Parimpora.

They also blamed stone pelters for the deaths of two other civilians including a trucker in south Kashmir. A city resident, Asrar Khan, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday after getting injured during a protest last month. While police claimed that he was hit by a stone, his medical records revealed that he had injuries caused by pellets.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 16:57 IST