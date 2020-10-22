e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Badnore administers oath to 2 Punjab info commissioners

Badnore administers oath to 2 Punjab info commissioners

cities Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 02:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

CHANDIGARH Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore on Wednesday administered oath of office to Anumit Singh Sodhi and Maninder Singh Patti as members of state information commission in a virtual ceremony held from Punjab Raj Bhavan. Sodhi is the son of Punjab sports minister Rana Gurmit Sodhi. Earlier, chief secretary Vini Mahajan sought the permission of the governor to start the swearing the ceremony. Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, along with his cabinet colleagues Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, also attended the virtual ceremony.

top news
Out-polled, out-raised, Trump faces China account questions
Out-polled, out-raised, Trump faces China account questions
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
IPL 2020: Mohammed Siraj’s magical spell silences Knight Riders
IPL 2020: Mohammed Siraj’s magical spell silences Knight Riders
‘Theaterisation to take number of years,’ says army chief General Naravane
‘Theaterisation to take number of years,’ says army chief General Naravane
New glands found in the human body... in 2020!
New glands found in the human body... in 2020!
‘Unwarranted’: Navy responds to obstacle charge in Goa’s ‘development’
‘Unwarranted’: Navy responds to obstacle charge in Goa’s ‘development’
Covid update: Brazil rejects China’s vaccine; ICMR’s COVIRAP nod; pandal entry
Covid update: Brazil rejects China’s vaccine; ICMR’s COVIRAP nod; pandal entry
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In