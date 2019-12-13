Bains enters Deccan ITF semifinals

cities

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 19:17 IST

PUNE British Indian Naiktha Bains reached the singles semifinals of the 19th edition of the Deccan ITF $25,000 women’s tennis at the Deccan Gymkhana Tennis Courts on Friday.

Fifth-seeded Naiktha Bains the highest remaining seed in the event outplayed qualifier Punnin Kovapitukted of Thailand 6-1, 6-1 in one sided match.

In a clash of qualifiers Olga Doroshina Of Russia scored a facile 6-3,6-3 win over Japanese Sato Naho 6-3, 6-3;

Another qualifier Emma Raducanu Of Great Britain had to fight hard to overcome Shalimar Talbi of Belarus 6-1, 5-7, 6-3 to enter the last-four stage.

In the doubles semifinal, the Russian pair of Daria Mishina and Anna Morgina upset fourth seeded Kang Jia-Qi of China and Thailand’s Peangtarn Plipuech 6-3, 7-5, while second seeded Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway and Yashina Ekaterina of Russia overcame a fighting Korean pair of Kim Dabin and Kim Na Ri 6-4, 2-6, 10-3, to enter the final

Results: Quarterfinal (qualifiers)

Singles: q-Olga Doroshina (Rus) bt q-Sato Naho (JPN) 6-3, 6-3; 8-Peangtarn Plipuech (Tha) bt q-Alicia Smith (Aus) 6-4, 6-3; q-Emma Raducanu (Gbr) bt Shalimar Talbi (Blr) 6-1, 5-7, 6-3; 5-Naiktha Bains (Gbr) bt q-Punnin Kovapitukted (Tha) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles: Semifinals

Mishina, Daria and Anna Morgina(Rus) bt Kang, Jia-Qi (Chn) and 4-Peangtarn Plipuech (Tha) 6-3, 7-5; 2-Ulrikke Eikeri (Nor) and Yashina Ekaterina (Rus) bt Kim Dabin (Kor) Kim Na Ri 6-4, 2-6, 10-3