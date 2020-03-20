Baker held for killing colleague

cities

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 00:17 IST

Virar police on Thursday arrested a baker, Shahbuddin Hawari, 31, for allegedly murdering his colleague, Riyasati Ali Yusuf Ansari, 30, by slitting his throat while the latter was asleep at the bakery in Virar on Wednesday night.

The accused was arrested from Ghodbunder village in Thane. Hawari and Ansari both had their separate distribution lines for selling pav (bread) from the Deluxe Bakery at Jeevdani Road. “The duo had a fight over the distribution rights since the past three days, and would often argue over it,” said senior PI Vivek Sonwane.