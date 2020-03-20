e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Baker held for killing colleague

Baker held for killing colleague

cities Updated: Mar 20, 2020 00:17 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

Virar police on Thursday arrested a baker, Shahbuddin Hawari, 31, for allegedly murdering his colleague, Riyasati Ali Yusuf Ansari, 30, by slitting his throat while the latter was asleep at the bakery in Virar on Wednesday night.

The accused was arrested from Ghodbunder village in Thane. Hawari and Ansari both had their separate distribution lines for selling pav (bread) from the Deluxe Bakery at Jeevdani Road. “The duo had a fight over the distribution rights since the past three days, and would often argue over it,” said senior PI Vivek Sonwane.

top news
Delhi gang-rape convicts to hang, rules high court after 90-minute hearing
Delhi gang-rape convicts to hang, rules high court after 90-minute hearing
Janta curfew this Sunday, don’t step out, PM Modi urges people in address on coronavirus
Janta curfew this Sunday, don’t step out, PM Modi urges people in address on coronavirus
Young adults also vulnerable to Covid-19: US data
Young adults also vulnerable to Covid-19: US data
Covid-19 outbreak: No foreign flights in India for a week, work-from-home for private sector
Covid-19 outbreak: No foreign flights in India for a week, work-from-home for private sector
Coronavirus claims 4th life in India, Punjab records its first death
Coronavirus claims 4th life in India, Punjab records its first death
Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri laud PM Modi’s speech on coronavirus
Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri laud PM Modi’s speech on coronavirus
‘Go to a library and find about me’: Miandad’s amusing Viv Richards story
‘Go to a library and find about me’: Miandad’s amusing Viv Richards story
Coronavirus | PM’s ‘curfew’ call; celebs react; death toll rises: Top 10 updates
Coronavirus | PM’s ‘curfew’ call; celebs react; death toll rises: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreak LivePM Modi on Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities