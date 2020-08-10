e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Balconies collapse in Dwarka DDA flats, no one hurt

Balconies collapse in Dwarka DDA flats, no one hurt

According to the RWA, the society was constructed in 1997-98 by DDA. They said residents of the flats had a narrow escape.

delhi Updated: Aug 10, 2020 23:22 IST
Balconies of two flats in a residential complex developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in Dwarka Sector 4, collapsed on Sunday evening.

While no one was hurt, the residents’ welfare association blamed the DDA for poor design and construction.

According to the RWA, the society was constructed in 1997-98 by DDA. They said residents of the flats had a narrow escape.

Arvind Rudhra, secretary of the RWA, said a first-floor balcony collapsed on the ground floor after a second floor balcony fell on it. “Thankfully, the residents were not in the balcony when the incident took place,” said Rudhra.

The RWA filed a complaint with DDA and Delhi Police regarding poor construction.

A DDA official said the residential complex is not covered under its 30-year maintenance policy. “The maintenance of these flats is with the RWA. These are not covered under our 30-year maintenance policy. These flats were constructed in 1997 -98. No such complaint was received in the past,” said a DDA official.

The society has 228 flats of which 140 are two-bedroom flats. The building where the accident took place has three-bedroom flats.

Residents say it is not a maintenance issue but a structural flaw. “This is nothing but a major design and construction flaw. These houses are not very old. How can the entire balcony collapse?” said Rudhra.

A team of DDA officials visited the site on Monday evening. But RWA members said they had not ordered any action or asked anyone to clear the debris.

