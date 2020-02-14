Bamboo is the best replacement for wood

cities

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 22:26 IST

Hemant Bedekar, executive director, Maharashtra chapter, Bamboo Society of India (BSI), the organisation which has organised the bamboo festival, in an interview emphasised on the importance of the woody grass as not only economically beneficial, but also eco-friendly.

The specialty of the festival

This is the first time in Maharashtra that Pune is hosting a bamboo festival featuring 45 stalls which have a variety of products to display from furniture, huts, decorative and essential products like bamboo soap and bamboo rice. Prior to this Kerala has been hosting a similar festival for the past ten years and now we, Bamboo society of India plan to do it as an annual thing.

Bamboo is often used in making smaller artifacts like lamps and decorative. How can it be expanded more?

Bamboo is the fastest growing grass and can be harvested annually. It is also the best replacement for wood as it is stronger when processed and can last for almost 25-30 years. It can be used to make almost 1,500 products and it also helps in percolation of water and prevent soil erosion which is why now farmers in Marathwada and Vidharbha are also opting for bamboo farming.

What is the purpose of the exhibition?

The purpose of the exhibition is to bridge the gap between farmers, artisans and entrepreneurs. The exhibition will also work to bring forward products from across the state on public display. There are many curious people who are coming and inquiring about bamboo and its uses. Most of them were surprised to know the uses of bamboo. This exhibition will also clear the lack of awareness.

Most of the bamboo comes from the east and north east India from states like Assam, Bengal and Manipur. How important is Maharashtra’s contribution to Bamboo production in the country?

You would be surprised to know that in the past four years Maharashtra has planted 25 thousand acres of bamboo. Sahyadri and Vidharbha are leading in bamboo plantation, while Kahndesh and Marathwada are also picking up because the plant does not demand a lot of water.