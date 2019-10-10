e-paper
Ban politicians who resign before full term: Mann to EC

cities Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:51 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Campaigning for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Aman Mohi in Dakha by-polls, state president and Sangrur member of parliament Bhagwant Mann, on Thursday, said the election commission (EC) should ban politicians who resign from their respective posts without completing the term. Dakha bypolls were announced after HS Phoolka resigned as MLA from the segment.

Mann spoke while campaigning in the assembly segment for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

Apart from burdening residents, tax money too is wasted in elections which are conducted due to a politician who failed to perform his duty. The EC should ask the MLA to bear the cost of conducting elections, said the Sangrur MP, while adding that he would raise the issue in the Lok Sabha.

Mann also said he had implored Phooka not to resign, but it was his personal decision. He said that earlier, too, many MLAs, including Arvind Khanna from Dhuri had resigned in 2014, while Jeet Mohinder Sidhu MLA Talwandi Sabo had also resigned, putting a burden on the state exchequer.

Mann also slammed Opposition parties stating that traditional parties in the state have looted the public and never worked for betterment of the state. He also criticised old parties over the increasing pollution in water bodies and depleting groundwater level.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 23:51 IST

