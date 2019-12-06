‘Bandh call’ evokes poor response in Bareilly

cities

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 19:24 IST

Bareilly The ‘bandh call’ given by a local Muslim outfit on Friday to mark the demolition of Babri mosque in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, evoked a poor response as most of the shops remained open.

The administration had on Thursday sounded a high alert following a call given by the All India Tanzim Ulama-e-Islam (AITUI) to Muslim shopkeepers to down shutters and observe December 6 as a Black Day.

No untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the district as police and paramilitary forces maintained strict vigil and took out a flag march in sensitive localities with mixed Hindu-Muslim population.

Shops remained closed in some old city areas and Qila locality. As Friday also happened to be the weekly off for these, it was difficult to make out whether they had downed shutters in wake of the bandh call.

Members of Muslim organisations like the All-India Tanzim Ulama-e-Islam, the Muslim Majlis and the local unit of All-India Muslim Majlise Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) observed ‘Black Day’ and held a seminar to recount the demolition and later handed over a memorandum addressed to the President of India to the district administration.

“We demand that the state government should rebuild Babri Masjid and pay Rs 25 lakh compensation to the family of those who were killed in riots post demolition and expedite court proceedings against the accused in Babri demolition case,” said Mohd Aslam of the AIMIM in the memorandum given to the district administration.

“Despite being disappointed with the Ayodhya verdict, Muslims are still hopeful that the court would take the review petition filed against the verdict seriously,” it said.

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi of the Tanzim Ulama Islam said that December 6 had become a historic day. “But to maintain communal amity and harmony, we have decided to observe it as a ‘day of peace’ and not as a ‘black day’, he said.