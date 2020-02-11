e-paper
Home / Cities / Bank clerk accuses pvt firm staff of obscenity, molestation

Bank clerk accuses pvt firm staff of obscenity, molestation

cities Updated: Feb 11, 2020 23:30 IST
HT Correspondent
LUCKNOW Nearly 15 days after ‘harassment’, a woman clerk of a bank lodged an FIR against employees of a private firm alleging obscenity and molestation.

The woman said she approached the Vibhuti Khand police station on Monday, after no action was taken on her complaint submitted to senior authorities of the bank branch.

Rajeev Dwivedi, inspector of Vibhuti Khand police station, said the incident took place when the woman clerk was working in her branch in Vipul Khand, Gomti Nagar on January 29.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that one Nitin Gupta of Arpit Enterprises and his associates visited the bank and asked her for an RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement), he said.

RTGS is an electronic form of funds transfer, wherein transmission takes place on a real-time basis for high value transactions, the minimum amount being ₹2 lakh.

He said the woman asked Gupta and his accomplices to wait as she was engaged in some work, following which they got annoyed and allegedly misbehaved with her. The woman said the accused uttered abusive and obscene words and even manhandled her.

Dwivedi said the woman first complained to her branch manager and approached the police after senior authorities did not take any action. The woman stated that entire sequence of events was captured by CCTV cameras installed in the bank and could be cross-checked from there.

Dwivedi said the accused were booked under IPC sections 294 (for obscenity), 354 (for use of criminal force on woman), 354 D (for attempt to contact her to foster personal interaction), 504 (for insult) and 506 (for criminal intimidation). The accused, however, refuted the allegations. The police approached bank officials to get CCTV footage and further probe was on in the matter, he added.

