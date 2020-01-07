Banks of Kukrail nullah to get riverfront-like facelift

cities

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 21:30 IST

BEAUTIFICATION PLAN Work on project expected to start within a month, say officials

LUCKNOW Banks of Kukrail nullah are set to get a facelift on the pattern of riverfront and a beautification plan for this is ready, work on which is expected to start within a month, said officials.

The nullah, which culminates into Gomti, would be diverted to the sewage treatment plant (STP) so that the river is clean. Besides, both sides of the nullah would be developed with tree plantations, benches, landscapes and lights.

After the directives of urban development minister Ashutosh Tandon, the irrigation department, along with Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC), was working on the beautification plan for the Kukrail nullah, which the biggest natural drain of the city.

Both departments had prepared a plan for the displacement of all 875 encroachments marked around the 26.5-km-long nullah.

The drainage system has played a very important role in draining the state capital’s rainwater into the Gomti, especially for areas like Indira Nagar, Takrohi, Adil Nagar, Jankipuram, Triveni Nagar, Engineering College among others.

Municipal commissioner Indramani Tripathi said the biggest nullah of the city carries discharge of almost 120 small nullahs.

“It covers a 170-km network of drains from Trans-Gomti area. That’s why it’s important that we keep it clean and free from encroachments,” he said.

After removing encroachments, the district administration plans to plant trees on both sides of the nullah besides its beautification for strengthening the water-charging capacity of this drainage system.

Environmentalist VK Joshi said, “Natural drains like Kukrail nullah are rare. They have served as river bed of Gomti too.”

Recently, commissioner Mukesh Meshram directed the LMC and irrigation department to contact ‘Waterman’ Rajendra Singh for the cleaning of the nullah and maintenance of its water flow.

