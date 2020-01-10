Bareilly admn gearing up for NPR updation process

cities

BAREILLY With work on the National Population Register (NPR) scheduled to commence from April, authorities in Bareilly have started preparations for what would be a five-month-long exercise.

“We intend to impart training to 180 officials on how to carry out this door-to-door survey and ask some 30-plus questions given in the NPR format,” said additional district magistrate Mahendra Kumar Singh.

He said these officers would be trained by four master trainers who have already undergone training in Lucknow.

Apart from district development officer Shiv Kumar, the three other master trainers include basic shiksha adhikari Rajiv Srivastava, statistics officer Mahesh Chandra and block education officer Devesh Rai.

The Census Directorate has asked all district magistrates to provide a list of their respective observers and enumerators by January 31.

“We are working out the time schedule, the mammoth exercise would be carried out in a phased manner,” he said. He said the training session for enumerators and observers was expected to commence from April 20, after which a field survey would be carried out from May 16 till June 30.

The last such exercise was undertaken in 2010 and the data collected was again updated in 2015. The 2021 Census will be conducted through a mobile phone application, moving away from the traditional pen and paper.

The surveyors would seek information from every household and ask questions related to the main source of electricity, whether the family has access to a toilet, the type of toilet, wastewater outlet, availability of bathing facility, availability of kitchen and LPG/PNG connection and main fuel used for cooking etc.

The enumerators would also seek data on building number (municipal or local authority or census number), census house number, and predominant material of the floor, wall and the roof of the census house, use of census house, condition of the census house, household number, the total number of persons normally residing in the household, name of the head of the household.