e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019

Batala cracker factory blast: Three govt officials dismissed for lapses

cities Updated: Nov 19, 2019 01:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Three government officials have been dismissed in connection with the Batala cracker factory blast on the report of the magisterial probe which charged them with lapses for allowing the illegal factory run. As many as 24 people were killed and 25 injured in the blast on September 4. The inquiry report was submitted to the office of deputy commissioner Vipul Ujjwal on October 11 and it was further forwarded to the Punjab government. The government had ordered dismissal of three officials on October 21, however, the orders remained pending in the office of Gurdaspur DC due to his engagement in Kartarpur Corridor.

Those dismissed are Gurdaspur revenue department superintendent (grade 2) Anil Kumar, Gurdaspur bill clerk at tehsil office Mulakh Raj and Gurinder Singh, assistant junior clerk at the staff branch in Gurdaspur.

The magisterial inquiry was conducted by additional deputy commissioner (general) Tejinderpal Singh Sandhu on the orders of chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh during his visit to the blast site on September 5.

On Monday, Tejinderpal Singh Sandhu also took charge of officiating DC after Ujjwal left for leave from November 18 to 26 and handed over dismissal order to the erring officers.

tags
top news
4 soldiers, two civilian porters killed as avalanche hits patrol in Siachen
4 soldiers, two civilian porters killed as avalanche hits patrol in Siachen
‘Didn’t discuss Shiv Sena’: Sharad Pawar after talks with Sonia Gandhi
‘Didn’t discuss Shiv Sena’: Sharad Pawar after talks with Sonia Gandhi
Ramdas Athawale hints at Sena-BJP compromise in Maharashtra
Ramdas Athawale hints at Sena-BJP compromise in Maharashtra
‘His zeal is making our planet a better place’: PM Modi on Bill Gates
‘His zeal is making our planet a better place’: PM Modi on Bill Gates
Airtel, Vodafone Idea to hike tariffs from December 1
Airtel, Vodafone Idea to hike tariffs from December 1
Gambhir blames Dhoni’s reminder for missed hundred in 2011 World Cup final
Gambhir blames Dhoni’s reminder for missed hundred in 2011 World Cup final
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
Bill Gates meets PM Modi, attends NITI Aayog event on Indian health system
Bill Gates meets PM Modi, attends NITI Aayog event on Indian health system
trending topics
HTLS 2019Manish MalhotraChidambaramTanushree DuttaJNU protestsGood Newwz trailerArvind KejriwalParliament Winter Session live updates

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities