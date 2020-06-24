Batala man stabbed to death by cousin over land dispute

cities

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 21:59 IST

A 50-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his cousin over a land dispute in Bauli Inderjit locality, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Gurmeet Singh, while the accused is Gurdeep Singh. Police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Civil Lines police station against Gurdeep, on complaint of the victim’s wife Manjeet Kaur.

Police have also registered a case under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC against Gurdeep’s father Ajit Singh for helping the accused in pursuance of the crime. In her complaint, Manjeet said that there was a land dispute between her husband and his cousin.

“On Tuesday night, Gurdeep took my husband somewhere on pretext of some urgent work. After sometime, I got a call from my husband telling me that Gurdeep has stabbed him with a knife and thrown him on Jalandhar Road. I reached the spot and took my husband to a private hospital but he succumbed to the injuries on Wednesday morning,” she said.

Batala Civil Lines station house officer (SHO) Paramjit Singh said, “We have registered a case against the accused’s father, who is the victim’s maternal uncle, for helping his son while committing the crime. Both accused are absconding.”