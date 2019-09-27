Bathinda shocker: Grandma throws newborn girls in canal, arrested

cities

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 01:05 IST

BATHINDA Police on Thursday arrested a woman and her son for allegedly throwing newborn twin girls of her daughter into the Bathinda branch of Sirhind Canal.

Amandeep Kaur, wife of Gurpreet Singh, of Chak Atar Singh Wala village, who already had two girls aged three and 12 years, gave birth to premature twin girls at a private hospital in Bathinda on Wednesday at 12.45 pm.

Police have arrested Amandeep’s mother Malkit Kaur and brother Baljinder Singh, residents of Behman Dewana village, under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC on the complaint of Dr Amandeep Singh of the private hospital.

The complainant said that pediatrician on duty at the time of birth asked the woman’s family to get the newborns admitted to some other hospital as they were premature and needed medical help, but the family refused to do so.

“Around 8.15pm, Malkit and Baljinder were seen taking the newborns out of hospital. They told the hospital staff that they were taking the infants to some other hospital but staff asked them to give it in writing and they did so,” said Dr Amandeep.

He said on Thursday morning, when the hospital staff asked the family about the newborns, Malkit said they died and their bodies were disposed of in the canal. The hospital authorities immediately informed the police and Malkit and her son were arrested.

Civil Lines station house officer Ravinder Kumar said the police were trying to trace the bodies of the newborns.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police Nanak Singh said that accused threw newborns into the canal as they didn’t want another girl child.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 01:05 IST