BBA student killed, four critically injured after car rams truck in Greater Noida

After their car on Monday afternoon rammed into a truck in Greater Noida's Rampur Fatehpur village, a 21-year-old student died and four of her classmates were injured. The incident took place around 3.30 pm in Rampur Fatehpur village under Dadri Police Station limits.(Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times file photo for representation)

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Ishika, and the injured as Anvi, Yugraj, Harsh and Yash, all aged between 20 and 22, enrolled in Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) at a private university in Greater Noida, reported PTI.

The incident took place around 3.30 pm in Rampur Fatehpur village under Dadri Police Station limits, official said, adding that the injured are in a critical condition and undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Further legal proceedings in the case are underway, they said.

The incident took place just seven days after a similar accident rattled Greater Noida's Ecotech 3 locality, where four teenagers riding a motorbike without helmets died allegedly after a head-on collision with a car, HT reported earlier.

The incident took place around 12.15 pm on August 25, when the teenagers were riding single bike on the single-lane Pushta road in Kulesara and collided head-on with a Maruti Suzuki WagonR coming from the opposite direction.

“The collision was so severe that it flung all four in different directions and into the bushes along the road,” said Ecotech 3 SHO Ajay Kumar Singh, adding that as police were alerted via emergency helpline number 112, a team from Ecotech 3 police rushed to the spot.

The father of the 15-year-old Lavkush Rana, who was one of the deceased teenagers, said that he had no idea when he left home and whose bike he was riding.

“I don’t know when he left home and whose bike he was riding. I don’t know his friends,” he added saying that his son was the youngest of the four.

“It is yet to be ascertained who was riding the bike. But it was revealed the bike belonged to Monu. They were without helmets. Both drivers tried to avoid the collision, but due to their speed they collided head-on,” ACP (Central Noida) BS Vir Kumar said.

A probe found that all the teenagers had left home to record “reels” and were returning home when the accident took place.

