Before dying, man turns up at police station and confesses to killing woman

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 18:41 IST

A man appeared at the Kheragarh police station in Agra district on Monday afternoon and claimed to have killed a 19-year-old woman before himself dying due to poisoning at a hospital the same day.

SP rural (west), Agra, Ravi Kumar said that one Het Singh Tomar, 22, reached the police station and claimed to have killed the woman. He also said that he had consumed poison.

Kumar said that Tomar was immediately taken to the community health centre where he was referred to the emergency ward of the SN Medical College of Agra. “He died there during treatment. The body of the woman concerned had been recovered from an abandoned building on Saturday. Her neck had been hacked by a sharp edged weapon. Since then, we had been looking for Tomar,” said Kumar.

Police said the woman went missing on Saturday morning. After her body was found later the same day, police registered a murder case and, based on the victim’s mobile phone call records, started looking for Tomar as the prime suspect in the case.

They said he was found missing from his home but turned up at the police station on Monday and confessed to his crime. “His statement was videographed,” said Kumar.

Police said Tomar’s sister was married in the village of the deceased woman and they knew each other. “It seems he was in love with the woman but was suspicious of another man in her life. He said he killed her after calling her to an abandoned area. He threw the knife in a nearby pond,” said the police official.