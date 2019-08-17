Before SUV attack, cops tried victims-suspects compromise

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:27 IST

LUCKNOW Only a few hours before two friends were crushed to death and another severely injured by a speeding SUV on Wednesday night, police had called them and the suspects for a compromise in a previous complaint of attack and loot lodged by one of the deceased on Monday.

On Wednesday, some SUV borne youths had hit the three friends -- Pawan Singh, 22, Tushar Singh, 23 and Himanshu Singh, 23 – who were riding a scooty, after chasing them for around 2 km under Indira Nagar police station limits. Pawan and Tushar succumbed to their injuries while Himanshu is still battling for life in a private hospital in Gomti Nagar.

Ghazipur Circle Officer (CO) Deepak Kumar Singh said that one of the deceased, Pawan Singh was attacked and injured with iron rods on August 8 over an old dispute between the two groups. He said Pawan had lodged a complaint against one Sandeep Singh, Sachin Chowdhary, Ishuveer Singh and Vicky Chowdhary with Indira Nagar police in this connection on August 12. The Indira Nagar police station comes under the jurisdiction of CO Ghazipur and he is supervising the investigation.

The CO confirmed that Sandeep, Sachin and Ishuveer along with Pawan and his friend Tushar, who also was killed in the SUV attack, were called on Wednesday to Indira Nagar police station in connection with the August 8 attack case.

He said Pawan had mentioned in the complaint that he was attacked in Hariharnagar, after being called by Sandeep to talk about an old dispute between them, around 8 pm on August 8.

He also had alleged that the assailants had snatched his mobile phone and ₹850 from him.

The CO said the dispute was between two groups of youngsters so an attempt was made to resolve the issue before initiating legal proceedings in the matter.

Another official associated with the investigation said Pawan’s friend Tushar had turned down the compromise proposal of the other group and had left the police station demanding stern action against them. He said it all happened between 6.30 and 7 pm on Wednesday, and nearly three hours later the three friends were hit by the SUV suspected to be driven by the opposite group.

Pawan’s family members had earlier stated that SUV attack seemed to be related to the earlier dispute in which Pawan had lodged the complaint with the police. The family had raised suspicion of involvement of the same youths behind the SUV attack.

Pawan’s father Subedar Singh, who is deputy registrar at Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court, had lodged an FIR under IPC section 302 (murder) against unidentified people in this connection.

TWO SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY

Meanwhile, police have taken two suspects, Sandeep Singh and Sachin Chowdhary, into custody for questioning. The Ghazipur CO said the two were being questioned and police are scanning their mobile call records to confirm their presence at the spot at the time of incident. Moreover, they are been asked about other members of their group, who are untraceable after the Wednesday incident, he added.

He said the SUV that hit the three friends is still untraceable but the police had finally managed to get its make from a new video footage of CCTV installed at some distance from the spot -- Arbindo Park crossing in Indira Nagar.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 19:27 IST