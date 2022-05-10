Bengaluru: Accused husband still on the loose month after journalist's suicide
- Whitefield police have been unable to trace the whereabouts of the absconding husband even a month after Reuters journalist Shruthi Narayanan was found hanging from the ceiling of her apartment in Bengaluru.
More than a month after the death of a 35-year-old Reuters journalist working in Bengaluru, the accused husband Aneesh Kodayan Koroth has still not been nabbed. Shruthi Narayanan had hanged herself when her husband, Aneesh, was away from home.
Three suicide notes were recovered from the deceased's residence in Kasaragod, Vidyanagar Chala Road in Bengaluru, in which she alleged that her husband would harass her and wrote that she was happy about escaping a torturous life with him.
In one of the suicide notes, she wrote to her husband: ‘I am going to end my life and two people would be the happiest. You and I. I am happy because I am escaping this torturous life and you will be happy because you will not have me in your life.”
She also wrote that no one can bear his (Aneesh's) torture for more than 20 minutes, and if he chooses to marry again, he should marry a deaf and blind woman so that she would not have to hear or see him abusing her.
Shruthi's relatives alleged suspicion immediately over Shruthi's death and lodged a complaint with the Whitefield Police Station where Shruthi's brother, Nishant, alleged that Aneesh, who used to work for a private company, tortured her on a daily basis.
However, police have been unable to track him down. A report said a police official from Whitefield said police are making efforts to trace him. Anish went missing soon after the death of his wife. It was reported that Aneesh was away at Taliparamba, a municipality of Kannur district, Kerala, the day Shruthi was found dead.
A report said that neither Shruthi's family nor the police have been able to get a hold of him despite police teams investigating the case having visited Kerala two to three times. However police officials reassured that he will soon be arrested.
The deceased was found hanging from the ceiling of her apartment when her brother Nishant could not get in touch with her and visited her house. Nishant and the security of the apartment broke open the balcony door and entered the house, where they found Shruti's body.
Delhi BJP chief urges civic body to change names linked to 'Mughal slavery'
Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Tuesday wrote to the New Delhi Municipal Council, seeking a change in the names of roads that, he said, are a 'symbol of Mughal slavery'. “Tughlaq Road - Akbar Road, Guru Gobind Singh Marg - Maharana Pratap Road, Aurangzeb Road - Abdul Kalam Lane; Humayun Road - Maharishi Valmiki Road and Shahjahan Road - General Bipin Singh Rawat Road,” the BJP leader mentioned.
Now, Hindu outfit demands renaming of Qutub Minar to Vishnu Stambh, stages stir
Members of a right-wing outfit were staging a protest near Qutub Minar in Delhi on Tuesday demanding the centuries-old minarate be renamed as Vishnu Stambh. The outfit that was holding the agitation near the UNESCO World Heritage Site in South Delhi's Mehrauli area was identified as Mahakal Manav Sewa.
Doctor abducted 10 days ago for ransom from UP rescued in Bihar West Champaran
A doctor living in Uttar Pradesh's Bagaha was abducted and kept hostage in Bihar's West Champaran district for nearly 10 days, police said on a Nepalii, Tuesday afterthe Shahi, was rescued and his two abductors arrested. Bagaha sub-divisional police officer Kailash Prasad on Tuesday said the doctor, identified as Meer Bahadur Shahi, who was rescued from a house in Malakauli.
Punjab Police zero in on Pakistan-based terrorist Rinda’s role in intel HQ blast
A day after their intelligence headquarters in Mohali became the target of the rocket-propelled grenade attack, Punjab Police have zeroed in on the role of gangster-turned-Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, who is emerging as the mastermind. More than 20 people have been detained in connection with Monday night's blast. Things are expected to be clear by Tuesday evening. “Those carrying out such acts will have to pay for it,” Mann said.
18-year-old Bengaluru boy leaves home to die, gets buried alive accidentally
In a chilling incident, an 18-year-old PU student was reportedly buried alive under construction material on the premises of an under-construction building in Bengaluru's Marathalli area on Saturday. It is reported that The deceased, Somanath had left home a night before, leaving behind a death note. The deceased, Somanath, was a bright student studying at a private college and was a resident of Katmandu Layout in Hoskote Town.
