080 lounges at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport shine after securing 10 awards in Barcelona

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has once again made headlines by earning international recognition after securing as many as 10 awards at the 2025 Airport Food and Beverage (FAB) Hospitality Conference and Awards, recently held in Barcelona, Spain. Lounges and outlets at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru were recognised at the FAB Awards 2025 in Barcelona, Spain.(X)

The official account of the airport took to social media site X to reveal the various achievements.

“We are excited to share that we've been honoured with 10 prestigious accolades at the FAB Awards 2025 in Barcelona, Spain! These awards recognise the lounges and F&B outlets at BLR Airport and is a testament to our unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional service and experiences,” they posted.

“Thanking our valued partners, teams and every passenger who inspires us to strive for excellence!” they added.

Leading the airport’s success were the 080 Lounges, which dominated the competition by winning in seven different categories. Their recognition was attributed to a blend of luxurious ambiance, locally inspired cuisine, and inventive guest service.

The Irish House outlet in Terminal 2 of the airport won the Airport Casual Dining Restaurant of the year - Regional award, while the Central Tiffin Room outlet, also in Terminal 2 won the Airport F&B Offer of the Year - Sense of Place (Global and Regional) award.

Kenneth Guldbjerg, the Chief Commercial Officer at Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), the manager of the airport, spoke to reporters about the achievements and said, “We are truly honoured and thrilled to receive these accolades. These wins reflect the dedication, creativity, and passion our teams and partners bring to the table every day.”

"It’s a proud moment not just for BLR Airport but for India. We will continue striving to create spaces that celebrate Karnataka’s rich heritage while offering world-class experiences to every traveller who passes through our airport," he added, as quoted by news agency PTI.