 100-acre sports city to be set up in Bengaluru, Minister tells house | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru / 100-acre sports city to be set up in Bengaluru, Minister tells house

100-acre sports city to be set up in Bengaluru, Minister tells house

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Feb 15, 2024 03:57 PM IST

Government plans to acquire 100 acres of land for sports city in Bengaluru.

A 100 acre 'sports city' will be set up near Yelahanka here, Karnataka Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports B Nagendra told the legislative assembly on Wednesday.

Karnataka Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports B Nagendra.(Facebook)
Karnataka Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports B Nagendra.(Facebook)

ALSO READ | First prototype driverless metro train reaches Bengaluru, to be assembled soon

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Replying to a question raised by BJP MLA S R Vishwanath during Question Hour, based on a proposal he had sent to the government, the minister detailed plans for acquisition of land to construct the sports city.

"Vishwanath had sent a proposal; we have discussed with the Revenue Department and they have agreed to hand over about 60 acres of land. We have also submitted a memorandum to the Revenue Department asking for an additional 40 acres," Nagendra said.

ALSO READ | Karnataka legislative council by-poll preview: Here's what to expect

As soon as the land gets transferred, it will be placed before the cabinet for approval, he added.

"In partnership with private players or with the government, we will have a pact to set up a well-equipped sports city there, which will be an example for the state as well as the country. At the earliest we will get 40 acres along with 60 acres. In 100 acres we will set up a well-equipped stadium which will bring all sports under one roof," Nagendra said.

ALSO READ | ‘Will finalise candidates after…’: Karnataka DCM Shivakumar after Cong Screening Committee meeting

Earlier, Vishwanath had stressed on the need for a stadium of a high standard for a city like Bengaluru, which has a population of 1.5 crore, pointing out that the the state capital has no other arenas for multiple sports other than the Sree Kanteerava stadium.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On