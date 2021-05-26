Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / 103-year-old freedom fighter Doreswamy passes away in Bengaluru
Harohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy. (Photo: Augustus Binu via Wikimedia Commons)
103-year-old freedom fighter Doreswamy passes away in Bengaluru

A former schoolteacher, Doreswamy was born on April 10, 1918, in Harohalli in the erstwhile princely state of Mysore. He died days after recovering from Covid-19 this month
By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 03:25 PM IST

Freedom fighter and activist Harohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy, 103, died in Bengaluru on Wednesday, days after recovering from Covid-19 this month. He was readmitted to a Bengaluru hospital before his death.

“He passed away this [Wednesday] afternoon,” said a close aide to Doreswamy.

A former schoolteacher, Doreswamy was born on April 10, 1918, in Harohalli in the erstwhile princely state of Mysore.

“It is very sad to hear the news that senior freedom fighters, Gandhian, journalist, social worker, and the voice of the people, HS Doreswamy, has passed away. Praying for goodness to their soul, I ask that God grant their families the power to bear the pain,” Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa tweeted.

Doreswamy actively participated in the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens in Bengaluru in 2019-20.

“HS Doreswamy, who parted from all of us, was our self conscience. He condemned when he saw wrong, supported when he saw right and guided us. He was an inspiration from a young age, came to the streets when he saw injustice and was an inspiration to all of us,” tweeted former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah.

Story Saved
