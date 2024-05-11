10-minute home delivery of 0.1 gm gold coin on Akshaya Tritiya in Bengaluru prompts laughs on the internet

Bengaluru city is once again in the news for its pioneering solutions and start-up culture in the midst of Akshaya Tritiya, which was yesterday. A social media user shared a post on home delivery of 0.1 gram worth gold coin being available in the Karnataka capital. The user, with the handle ‘Gabbar’, is the co-founder of the Hood app, and has around 1.5 million followers on ‘X’.

“Bengaluru is always the pioneer, after cutting the grocery delivery time by 1/10th, they have cut the gold coin into 1/10th as well. Zepto delivering gold coins of 0.1 gms now,” the user posted on social media site ‘X’.

The post garnered 161.4K views and more than 850 likes at the time this article was being written.

“Why Bengaluru always wins? Today is Akshay Tritiya. Age old Tradition suggests it’s the day to buy Gold in 10 mins :) But the minimum investment needed is buying 1gm. (~7k) in Delhi NCR. Bengaluru is always the pioneer , after cutting the grocery delivery time by 1/10th, they have cut the Gold coin into 1/10th as well. Zepto delivering @JarAppHQ gold coins of 0.1 gms now,” the user, with the handle ‘Gabbar’, posted.

The comments section of the post was flooded with quirky replies from fellow internet users. “Building for problems that don’t exist,” one wrote.

“From cutting the grocery delivery time to cutting the gold coin into 1/10th, the city has consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible,” another replied.

“Because Bengaluru doesn't just set the bar, it launches it into orbit!”, and “Classic case of solution looking for a problem. Who even thinks of buying 0.1 gm of gold,” were among other comments.