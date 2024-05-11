 10-minute home delivery of 0.1 gm gold coin on Akshaya Tritiya in Bengaluru prompts laughs on the internet | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

10-minute home delivery of 0.1 gm gold coin on Akshaya Tritiya in Bengaluru prompts laughs on the internet

ByYamini C S
May 11, 2024 10:25 AM IST

A social media user shared a post on home delivery of 0.1 gram gold coin being available in the Karnataka capital.

Bengaluru city is once again in the news for its pioneering solutions and start-up culture in the midst of Akshaya Tritiya, which was yesterday. A social media user shared a post on home delivery of 0.1 gram worth gold coin being available in the Karnataka capital.

The user, with the handle ‘Gabbar’, is the co-founder of the Hood app, and has around 1.5 million followers on ‘X’.
The user, with the handle ‘Gabbar’, is the co-founder of the Hood app, and has around 1.5 million followers on ‘X’.

“Bengaluru is always the pioneer, after cutting the grocery delivery time by 1/10th, they have cut the gold coin into 1/10th as well. Zepto delivering gold coins of 0.1 gms now,” the user posted on social media site ‘X’.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

ALSO READ | Akshaya Tritiya 2024: What are the auspicious timings to buy gold. Details as per your city here

The post garnered 161.4K views and more than 850 likes at the time this article was being written.

“Why Bengaluru always wins? Today is Akshay Tritiya. Age old Tradition suggests it’s the day to buy Gold in 10 mins :) But the minimum investment needed is buying 1gm. (~7k) in Delhi NCR. Bengaluru is always the pioneer , after cutting the grocery delivery time by 1/10th, they have cut the Gold coin into 1/10th as well. Zepto delivering @JarAppHQ gold coins of 0.1 gms now,” the user, with the handle ‘Gabbar’, posted.

The user is the co-founder of the Hood app, and has around 1.5 million followers on ‘X’.

The comments section of the post was flooded with quirky replies from fellow internet users. “Building for problems that don’t exist,” one wrote.

ALSO READ | Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Dos and don'ts to follow on the most auspicious day of the year

“From cutting the grocery delivery time to cutting the gold coin into 1/10th, the city has consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible,” another replied.

“Because Bengaluru doesn't just set the bar, it launches it into orbit!”, and “Classic case of solution looking for a problem. Who even thinks of buying 0.1 gm of gold,” were among other comments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / 10-minute home delivery of 0.1 gm gold coin on Akshaya Tritiya in Bengaluru prompts laughs on the internet

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On