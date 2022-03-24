14 Karnataka districts bag medals for curing tuberculosis
Though Karnataka has been hit by three waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, a total of 14 districts have received awards for curing tuberculosis, informed Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday.
He said that as many as five districts have received Silver medals for curbing TB while nine received bronze medals in Karnataka.
Speaking at an event organized by the State Health Department on the occasion of the 'World TB Day,' he said, "A total of five districts in our state have received Silver medals for curbing TB. In these districts, if we compare the previous years' statistics, there has been a reduction of 40 per cent."
"Similarly, nine districts have received Bronze medals. It is commendable that a total of 14 districts have significantly curbed TB. In future years, more measures need to be taken to curb TB and we must receive a Gold medal. We must ensure TB-free Karnataka by 2025," the minister said.
For the first time in India, Tuberculosis screening has been conducted by the government for those who have recovered from COVID-19 in Karnataka, Sudhakar said.
"Among 25 lakh people who were tested, 144 people were found to have TB. These people have contracted TB after recovering COVID-19. So, the government has sought a detailed report on the incidence of TB in COVID recovered patients. The State government is committed to making Karnataka TB free by 2025," he said.
The minister said that Tuberculosis is a contagious disease like COVID-19 but it is caused by bacteria, unlike coronavirus. He said that the Central government led by PM Modi has aimed to make India TB free by 2025.
"This cannot be done just by doctors and the government. The entire society needs to join hands and work collectively to achieve this target," Sudhakar stated.
Speaking about the treatment of Tuberculosis, he said that it must be initiated at the initial stage as soon as the symptoms become apparent.
"People must undergo the test if any of these symptoms are seen - cough for more than two weeks, fevers in the evening, sudden weight loss etc. All government hospitals have facilities to conduct TB tests. If detected early, the treatment given will be more effective," he added.
In addition, the State government is also spending more than ₹5 crore every year to create awareness about diseases in rural areas, he said.
World TB Day is observed every year on March 24 to commemorate the anniversary of Dr Robert Koch's discovery of the Tuberculosis (TB) bacteria.
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics