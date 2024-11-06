Bengaluru, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced on Wednesday that 175 km of new metro lines would be operational in Bengaluru by 2026. 175 km of metro train service in Bengaluru will be functional by 2026: D K Shivakumar

Addressing a press conference after inspecting the newly extended line from Nagasandra to Madavara on Tumkur Road, he said, "Thirty kilometers of new metro lines will be added by 2025, and 175 km of new metro lines will be operational by 2026."

Shivakumar also conducted a test run on the Nagasandra to Madavara stretch, travelling from Yeshwanthpur Metro Station. He was accompanied by Bengaluru South MP and BJP leader Tejasvi Surya and other MLAs.

"We have completed the first and second phases of the metro, and the Centre has approved the third phase. We have already paid ₹1,130 crore for new trains," he said.

Shivakumar mentioned that the government is in talks with the National Highways Authority of India to build an underpass at Madavara metro station.

"Plans are underway to construct a pedestrian skywalk at Manjunathanagar metro station. We have also entered into an agreement with Indian Railways to jointly develop a pedestrian passage at Yeshwanthpur railway station," he added.

He noted that a project report has been prepared to develop an underpass at Chikkabidarakallu in collaboration with NHAI. "We are also discussing with NHAI to build an underpass at Madavara metro station. Commuters travelling to Bengaluru from Tumakuru can park their vehicles at BEIC ground and take the metro to the city, thereby avoiding traffic."

The 3.14-km extension of Bengaluru's Namma Metro Green Line from Nagasandra to Madavara will open for commercial operations on November 7.

"The 3-km extension from Nagasandra to Madavara will be opened for public use on an experimental basis tomorrow. We will invite MPs and other representatives for an official inauguration at a later date," he said.

"The Green Line currently spans 33.46 km, and the Purple Line 40.5 km. I would like to thank the Centre and all stakeholders who contributed to this project. Bengaluru has the highest metro ridership in the country, demonstrating that the metro service is benefiting the city’s residents," he added.

