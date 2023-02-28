18-year-old jumps off building, suicide suspected: Cops

An 18-year-old college girl died after falling from the 11th floor of an apartment building near Basaveshwara Circle in High Grounds police station limits in Bengaluru on Sunday evening, police said, adding that it suspected it to be a case of suicide. An 18-year-old college girl died after falling from the 11th floor of an apartment building near Basaveshwara Circle in High Grounds (Agencies/Representative use)

Police said the victim has been identified as a Class 12 student of a private school in the city.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 6:30 pm on Sunday. The victim tried entering a high-rise nearby, but the security guards did not let her in. She later managed to enter the building in Basaveshwara Circle and went to the 11th floor from where she jumped, police said.

“The victim went to the 11th floor of the building and jumped. She fell on a car in the parking lot and died as she sustained severe injuries. The car was also damaged,” a police officer said on Monday.

Soon after the incident, the High Grounds police rushed to the spot and found the victim’s body in the parking lot.

The police said they managed to retrieve her mobile phone, which was broken and called her contacts. The victim’s family then arrived at the spot and identified the girl, the police added.

According to the police, preliminary investigations revealed that the victim suffered from depression and attempted suicide a couple of times earlier as well.

The High Grounds police said they have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating the incident from all angles.