19-year-old Karnataka woman becomes British High Commissioner for a day in Delhi

A Karnataka student from Delhi University had the unique opportunity to experience life as a top British diplomat, witnessing the UK-India partnership up close. She served as the country’s ‘High Commissioner’ for a day in New Delhi. Nidhi Gautam, 19, was chosen from a pool of more than 140 applications from around the country.(www.gov.uk)

The British High Commission in India, in a statement on Thursday, announced that it has been organising the ‘High Commissioner for a Day’ competition annually since 2017 to mark the International Day of the Girl Child, observed on October 11, PTI reported.

Nidhi Gautam, 19, was chosen from a pool of more than 140 applications from around the country. She became the 'British High Commissioner to India' for one day and witnessed the UK-India partnership in action.

Nidhi is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in history and geography from Miranda House college in Delhi. The high commission in a statement said, "The UK is committed to engaging with girls and shifting our power to them as change makers and future leaders. Protecting and promoting freedoms for women and girls in the UK and around the world is the right and smart thing to do; it is integral to creating resilient economies and strong, free societies," the high commission said in the statement.

Nidhi’s day as high commissioner

As part of her role as ‘High Commissioner for a Day’, the Karnataka-born Delhi University student began her day with a briefing over breakfast, delving into the details of the UK-India bilateral relationship, including the UK-India Technology Security Initiative announced in July. Her day continued with a visit to the National Centre for Assistive Health Technologies at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi.

She also visited the National Institute of Immunology, where she observed how technology is driving vaccine development in India. Throughout the day, she engaged in various meetings with government officials and industry partners, gaining insights into key areas of collaboration between the UK and India.

Reflecting on the experience, Nidhi said, "Being the 'British High Commissioner for a Day' was a transformative experience that left a lasting impact on me. I had the opportunity to explore incredible innovations, from assistive technologies to breakthroughs in solar energy, biotechnology, and ‘femtech’. Each interaction highlighted how technology creates meaningful social change."

