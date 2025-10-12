Edit Profile
    23-year-old man and 9-year-old girl killed in separate accidents in Bengaluru: Report

    Bengaluru saw two fatal accidents wherein a 23-year-old man and a 9-year-old girl lost their lives just days apart.

    Published on: Oct 12, 2025 9:08 AM IST
    By HT News Desk, Bengaluru
    Bengaluru witnessed two tragic road mishaps on consecutive days, claiming the lives of a young man and a nine-year-old girl in separate parts of the city.

    The incidents are under investigation in Bengaluru, raising urgent questions about road safety in the city. (File)
    The incidents are under investigation in Bengaluru, raising urgent questions about road safety in the city. (File)

    On Friday, October 10, a 23-year-old man, Chiranjeevi, lost his life in a fatal crash on the Balagere-Panathur Road, reported The Hindu. According to the police, the accident occurred when a private school van, reportedly moving at high speed, rear-ended Chiranjeevi’s two-wheeler.

    ALSO READ | DK Shivakumar commits 10 crore to develop Bengaluru's Lalbagh Botanical Garden: Report

    The force of the impact threw him onto the road, resulting in his immediate death. The van subsequently veered off and crashed into an electric pole. At the time of the accident, the vehicle was carrying several schoolchildren, but thankfully, none of them were injured, said the report. The van driver has been taken into custody, and preliminary findings point to overspeeding and possible loss of control as contributing factors. Further investigation is ongoing.

    In a separate incident the following day, a nine-year-old girl named Bhuvana was killed after being struck by a BMTC bus near Panchajanya Vidya Peeta School in Rajajinagar, news agency PTI reported.

    The child was crossing the road with her two sisters when the tragic accident occurred. She sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead. Shockingly, the bus driver fled the scene immediately after the incident. Police have launched a manhunt to locate and apprehend the absconding driver.

    ALSO READ | Tejasvi Surya slams metro fare hike, calls out ‘major calculation errors’ by BMRCL: Report

    Meanwhile, another BMTC electric bus was involved in a multi-vehicle collision near M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday after the driver suffered a medical emergency. The out-of-control bus collided with several vehicles, though no one was injured. The driver was hospitalized and is said to be recovering.

    Authorities are continuing their investigations into all three incidents.

    HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.

    (With inputs from PTI)

