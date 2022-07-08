2-day holiday for schools, colleges in Dakshina Kannada amid heavy rain
As heavy downpours continue to lash the coastal Karnataka district of Dakshina Kannada, the administration has declared a two-day holiday for all educational institutions - for Friday and Saturday. The weather department has issued a red alert and forecast heavy rains in the district, which prompted authorities to take the precautionary step, news agency PTI reported.
Authorities have warned children, fishermen and tourists from venturing into low-lying areas and beaches for the next two days. Officials at the district level have also been instructed to be ready to perform emergency duties and rescue operations if need arises. The district level officials have been ordered to open emergency response centres in every taluk.
The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said Chendiye village in Uttara Kannada's Karwar had received the highest amount of rainfall - 260mm in a 24-hour period ending 8.30 am today.
It added that widespread moderate to very heavy rains were likely over coastal districts and widespread light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains were likely over Malnad.
According to The Indian Express, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai addressed media at Mysuru airport and said flood-affected villagers would be relocated to rehabilitation centres temporarily until floods recede.
“We are considering the option of building well-equipped rehabilitation centres in higher locations along the river banks and low-lying areas so that people could be shifted there whenever they are affected by floods,” Bommai said.
Bommai also said all necessary precautions had been taken to prevent further untoward incidents and that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) had been deployed in Kodagu, Karwar, and Udupi as a precautionary measure, after a landslide on Wednesday killed three.
Read: 'Precautions taken', says CM Bommai after landslide in Dakshina Kannada
Karnataka reports 1,053 Covid cases in 24 hours; 966 in Bengaluru
Karnataka reported 1,053 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, slightly lower than the 1,127 cases registered the day before. Capital Bengaluru reported 966 cases, the health department said. Dharwad and Kolar saw nine and eight cases, respectively. Meanwhile, 10 districts in Karnataka reported no new cases. There were no deaths reported from the state on Thursday. Bengaluru cases fell to 966 from Wednesday's 1,053. There were no changes in number of hospitalisations on Thursday.
Cong stages sit-in at Vidhan Soudha seeking judicial probe into PSI scam
The Congress' Karnataka unit on Thursday demanded a judicial probe into the police sub-inspector recruitment scam by staging a sit-in demonstration inside the Vidhana Soudha premises in Bengaluru. Senior leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar were present at the demonstration. "Can Paul be arrested without corruption? More than 50 people have been arrested. There is a big web of corruption in which ministers and officials are involved," Siddaramaiah added.
Mumbai on Red alert | ‘Heavy to very heavy’ rainfall expected in these areas
The weather department has issued a red alert for Mumbai and its adjoining areas for Friday and Saturday as extremely heavy rainfall is expected to lash the maximum city. READ 229 pothole complaints in less than a fortnight as heavy rains batter the city, only 16 resolved The met department has also predicted 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg for today.
Ludhiana: 14-day judicial remand for former MLA’s brother in rape case
A court ordered to send Karamjit Singh Bains, brother of former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains, on a 14-day judicial remand on Thursday in a rape case, while the former MLA is still at large. The court has ordered the police to trace and attach the properties of both the accused. Properties of accused Baljinder Kaur and Sukhchain Singh are also ordered to be attached.
Class 4 student kidnapped from Patiala village, released later
In a broad daylight crime, two motorcyclists kidnapped an eight-year-old schoolboy, a student of Class 4, from Khandoli village on the Rajpura-Patiala road on Thursday morning. The boy was recovered after three hours as the family paid the ransom, claimed sources, while the police neither confirmed nor denied paying the ransom. Deepak Pareek, SSP, Patiala, said they received the information that a boy had been kidnapped while going to school this morning.
