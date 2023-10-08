The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has rolled out a new bus service called ‘Pallaki’ which falls in the non-AC sleeper variant of state run buses. A total of 40 Pallaki buses were flagged off by Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Saturday. 40 Pallaki buses launched in Karnataka. 5 things to know about this service

Five things to know about Pallaki buses

1. Pallaki buses are equipped with 30 sleeping berths with a facility to charge mobile and laptops during the journey. A dedicated mobile holder and shoe rack are also fixed at every berth.

2. The buses are designed in a way to enhance the safety of the passengers. A special fire detection and suppression system has been installed on the bus which will alert all the passengers in case of any flame inside the bus.

3. Passengers can also address their concerns to the bus crew through the Public Address system and audio speakers provided in the bus.

4. The buses are primarily built for overnight journeys and KSRTC is planning to include these buses to major travel destinations from Bengaluru which takes a whole night.

5. KSRTC has given a tagline to the Pallaki buses which is ‘Happiness is travelling.’ Pallaki buses are expected to benefit those who travel frequently to Bengaluru from different regions in and outside Karnataka

The four transport corporations in the state, namely the KSRTC, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), and the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC), are collectively expected to procure a total of 1,894 new buses this year to meet demand.

In February this year, erstwhile BJP government had launched 15 new European style sleeper buses which are titled ‘Ambari Utsav’ buses. The flagship buses are fully air conditioned with many advanced features which received a decent response from the passengers.

