5 workers die after inhaling gas at fish processing factory in Mangaluru
Five employees of a fish processing unit in Mangaluru died, and three are undergoing treatment after inhaling toxic fumes from one of the tanks, police said on Monday.
The incident took place in the Sri Ulka fish processing unit in Bajpe on Sunday night. According to police, one of the employees fell inside a tank that was used for dumping waste generated at the plant. After the person collapsed, seven others entered the tank and inhaled the toxic fumes. While three of them died inside the tank, two died at the hospital, said police.
The deceased have been identified as Ummar Farooq, Samirulla Islam, Nizamuddin Saaz, Mirzul Islam, and Sharafath Ali. All victims are natives of West Bengal, police said.
Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that three labourers lost their lives on Sunday late at night and two in the wee hours of Monday. Those undergoing treatments are Hasan Ali, Mohammed Karibulla and Hafeezulla, he added.
“As per the information we have, Samirulla collapsed while cleaning the fish waste tank. Others, who were nearby and on duty, rushed to rescue Samirulla and also inhaled the toxic gas and collapsed. They were shifted to the hospital, but three were declared brought dead. Later, two others breathed their last in the hospital,” he said.
The investigations have shown that as per the practice at the processing unit, Samirulla went inside the waste tank to clean it and he inhaled the gas that was leaking from the tank. Police have sought expert opinions on how the toxic gas was formed. A report on whether the gases were formed naturally due to poor management of the waste or if it is manmade will be ascertained by the experts, said police.
According to the police, the employees of the fish processing unit were not given any safety equipment by the management, which resulted in the deaths. As part of the investigation, police have detained the production manager of the unit, the area manager, the supervisor of the unit and the owner.
Police have also registered a case under sections 337 (causing hurt due to negligence), 338 (causing grievous hurt due to negligence) and 304 (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.
-
8-year-old found dead in Chikhali, Pimpri-Chinchwad police question eight people
The Pimpri Chinchwad police are questioning eight people in the murder case of an 8-year-old boy who was found in an unoccupied accommodation on Sunday night. His father owns a grocery store in Chikhali area. A case under Section 363 (kidnapping) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chikhali police station when he was reported missing. Senior police inspector Vasant Babar of Chikhali police station is investigating the case.
-
Riverfront development project: Activists raise issues of monetisation of excess land, change in land use
PUNE As more issues are being raised by city-based NGOs against the over ₹2,000 crore riverfront development project for the Mula-Mutha, the Pune Municipal Corporation has been putting out clarifications to gain the public's confidence. However the PMC has responded to this question saying that no land will be handed over for real estate development. In addition to plantations, the project also includes building parks and gardens, samadhis, ghats, food courts and other public facilities.
-
19-year-old killed in hit-and-run in Pune, one held
A 19-year-old pedestrian boy was killed in a hit-and-run by a truck in the early hours of Sunday at Katraj. The truck driver, who had fled the spot, was arrested by the police. The a resident of Katraj, victim Amol Tanaji Gaikwad is a native of Solapur and comes from an economically weak family, according to the police. The accused has been identified as Santoshnagar area of Katraj, 39, Bhagwan Rangnath Panjanjal.
-
Pune police arrest two men involved in temple jewellery theft
PUNE Two men were arrested by the Pune police crime branch on Monday in at least two cases of temple jewellery theft in the city. They have been identified as Somnath Kisan Bhosale, 25, a resident of Uttam Nagar and a resident of Mangalvedha in Solapur, 19, Dnyaneshwar Raosaheb Sonawane, according to a statement issued by unit 2 of Pune police crime branch.
-
Union govt releases funds, DEOs directed to develop fitness parks in Ludhiana govt schools
To promote sports culture among the students in the government schools, the Samagra Shiksha Authority, Punjab, has asked all the district education officers in the state to construct the fitness parks in the schools for which it has released two sports' grants. The funds were initially transferred by the department of Sarv Sikhya Abhiyan, Punjab, to the accounts of the respective district education officers and eventually to the schools.
