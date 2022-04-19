5 workers die after inhaling gas at fish processing factory in Mangaluru

Five employees of a fish processing unit in Mangaluru died, and three are undergoing treatment after inhaling toxic fumes from one of the tanks, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in the Sri Ulka fish processing unit in Bajpe on Sunday night. According to police, one of the employees fell inside a tank that was used for dumping waste generated at the plant. After the person collapsed, seven others entered the tank and inhaled the toxic fumes. While three of them died inside the tank, two died at the hospital, said police.

The deceased have been identified as Ummar Farooq, Samirulla Islam, Nizamuddin Saaz, Mirzul Islam, and Sharafath Ali. All victims are natives of West Bengal, police said.

Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that three labourers lost their lives on Sunday late at night and two in the wee hours of Monday. Those undergoing treatments are Hasan Ali, Mohammed Karibulla and Hafeezulla, he added.

“As per the information we have, Samirulla collapsed while cleaning the fish waste tank. Others, who were nearby and on duty, rushed to rescue Samirulla and also inhaled the toxic gas and collapsed. They were shifted to the hospital, but three were declared brought dead. Later, two others breathed their last in the hospital,” he said.

The investigations have shown that as per the practice at the processing unit, Samirulla went inside the waste tank to clean it and he inhaled the gas that was leaking from the tank. Police have sought expert opinions on how the toxic gas was formed. A report on whether the gases were formed naturally due to poor management of the waste or if it is manmade will be ascertained by the experts, said police.

According to the police, the employees of the fish processing unit were not given any safety equipment by the management, which resulted in the deaths. As part of the investigation, police have detained the production manager of the unit, the area manager, the supervisor of the unit and the owner.

Police have also registered a case under sections 337 (causing hurt due to negligence), 338 (causing grievous hurt due to negligence) and 304 (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.