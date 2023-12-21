64-year-old man dies of Covid in B’luru; CM to hold meeting

A 64-year-old man died of Covid-19 in Bengaluru, said Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday even as the patient’s samples have been sent for further tests to detect if he had JN.1, a sub- variant of Covid. Meanwhile, chief minister chief minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to hold a meeting to review the situation in the state. People wearing face masks as a precautionary measure after cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 were detected in the country in Bengaluru on Wednesday (PTI)

Rao after virtually participating in a high-level meeting chaired by Union health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya to review the Covid situation in India and the preparedness of the public health system, informed the reporters that the man had passed away at Mallige Hospital in Bengaluru.

The exact strain of the virus, whether it was the JN.1 Covid variant, remains unknown, said the minister. He added that the deceased, who is a resident of Chamarajpet and died on December 15, was already grappling with multiple health complications. “The patient was diagnosed with Covid-19, and he was suffering from heart issues, TB, BP, lung disease and multiple other complications,” Rao said.

The variant has been under close scrutiny since it is a version of another variant of interest, BA.2.86, which seems to be more immune than previous versions of the coronavirus. To be sure, since the pandemic entered into an endemic stage following the global sweep of the Omicron variant in early 2022, there have not been any mutations yet that can lead to severe disease or death.

Meanwhile, commissioner of health and family welfare services Randeep D said: “It’s the first (Covid death) after recent surge in cases”, as reported by news agency PTI.

All the five members of the deceased’s family have tested negative and are in isolation, said an official familiar with the matter. The man’s samples has beens ent for genome sequencing as his CT value was 25 (based on which as per Centre’s rules, a person can be declared Covid positive) on the day he died, said the official, adding, they are expecting to get the report in the next five days.

Talking about the curbs, the minister clarified that, as of now, there are no specific restrictions on New Year celebrations in Bengaluru. “There is no plan to impose curbs on New Year celebrations for now. We will conduct more tests and if there is a rise in the number by Saturday, we will decide on the next course of action. There is no change in the quarantine rule for patients and it will continue to be for 10 days. The primary contacts of patients will have to be in home isolation,” he said.

Concerning the new variant detected in August, Rao pointed out its three-month upward trajectory. “The variant spreads fast and is similar to Omicron variant. However, it is not lethal, and there are 20 cases in the country,” he said. “We are conducting more tests. On Tuesday, 772 tests were conducted. We will issue an advisory to track the Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) cases. According to the Centre, the virus has affected 36 countries,” he said.

Addressing protocols for travellers, minister Rao said there will be no screening for individuals entering the state from high-risk regions, including devotees returning from Sabarimala temple in Kerala. However, health officials have been instructed to conduct Covid-19 tests on individuals displaying symptoms such as cough, cold, and fever. “The health department has been advised to conduct 5,000 Covid-19 tests per day by Saturday. The Union health minister advised us to be prepared for the situation. The state has instructed the hospitals to submit a report on Covid-19 preparedness,” Rao said

Acknowledging the financial strain of managing ventilators, Rao said that he had sought an assistance from the Centre. He said that chief minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to hold a review meeting on Thursday and assured the public that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been directed to take necessary isolation measures, emphasizing that there is no need for undue concern.

As a precautionary measure, the state has decided to buy 30,000 additional rapid antigen kits by Saturday this week. According to the health department, there are around seven lakh RT-PCR kits in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Belagavi and Kalaburagi divisions. The health department has also ordered all districts to step up preparedness at all primary health care centres in the state.

The state health department on Tuesday had issued an advisory in response to the slight surge in cases of JN.1 subvariant of Covid-19 in neighbouring Kerala.

Commissioner of health and family welfare services Randeep D in the advisory said that individuals aged 60 and above, those with comorbidities (especially kidney, heart, and liver ailments), pregnant women, and lactating mothers should wear face masks when outdoors. Additionally, they are strongly advised to refrain from visiting closed, poorly ventilated spaces, and crowded areas.

Individuals experiencing respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, cold, and running nose are urged to seek medical consultation promptly.