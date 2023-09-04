Karnataka has recorded a total number of 795 deaths due to road accidents in August alone, revealed additional director general of police (traffic & safety) Alok Kumar. There is a slight decrease in the number of fatal accidents, when compared to the data of previous months. 795 fatal road accidents in August at Karnataka, Bengaluru tops the list

In May, a total of 1094 fatal road accidents were recorded, whereas in June and July, the numbers stood at 965 and 807. In social media platform X, Alok Kumar wrote, “Trying hard. Deaths due to road accidents in the state. May – 1094, June- 965, July- 807, Aug-795.”

He further said that Bengaluru rural and urban areas have a lion share in the fatal accidents data. “Bangalore City, Bangalore Rural & Tumkur major contributors. 1 st half of 2023 - 5830 deaths. Road accidents reduction strategy must get due focus to save innumerable precious lives,” he added.

A data earlier suggested that bikers are the major chunk of victims in the road accidents at Karnataka. According to the data, 60 percent of those who died in the road accidents are bikers in Karnataka.

The two thirds of bikers died due to not wearing helmets while they were on the road. In X, Alok Kumar wrote, “Safety concerns regarding two wheeler users can’t be overemphasized. 60% of Fatal accident victims are two-wheeler users. Only 2/3 of such victims use helmets. Not wearing a helmet amounts to contributory negligence. Safe driving would reduce such deaths substantially.” He also said that 50 – 52 per cent fatal accidents of bikers happen in Bengaluru.

