To enhance the last mile connectivity system in Bengaluru, the city auto union is set to launch the ‘Metro Mitra’ app on September 6. After the success of Namma Yatri, the online auto rickshaw booking app, Metro Mitra is expected to be a new lifeline for metro users to travel between the final destinations and metro stations in Bengaluru. It was expected to be launched in August but now the inauguration will take place on Wednesday. Metro Mitra app for Bengaluru commuters to be launched on September 6(HT PHOTO)

What is Metro Mitra?

Bengaluru’s Auto Rickshaw Drivers Union (ARDU) has joined hands with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and created an app which will help the Namma metro commuters to book auto rides using Metro Mitra. Unlike other aggregator apps, Metro Mitra is exclusively for metro users and will be available from and to all the metro stations in Bengaluru.

The auto fares in the app will strictly follow the government fixed auto fares and make the metro access hassle free to its users.

How to use it?

Under the ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) model, commuters can book the auto ride from and to the metro station, while purchasing the ticket from BMRCL app or through its WhatsApp chatbot feature. The commuter needs to enter his/her destination in the app and an estimated fare shows up immediately. A designated auto from the ‘Metro mitra zone’ will be assigned to the commuter after or before his metro ride.

