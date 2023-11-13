As many as eight fishing boats in Udupi district were gutted in a major fire on Monday morning, the officials said. 8 fishing boats gutted in massive fire in Karnataka's Udupi

Also Read - Furniture showroom in Bengaluru destroyed in massive fire; no casualties reported

As per the local police, the boats were anchored on the river bank at Gangolli in Udupi district.

However, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

The officials further said that the fire that started from one boat soon spread to other boats that were anchored nearby.

Fire and rescue service personnel brought the fire under control.

The coast guard personnel and police are also present at the spot.

So far, there is no report of loss of life.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON