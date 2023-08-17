8 year old boy suffering from heart disease turns into a cop in Karnataka's Shimoga

In a heartwarming incident, Karnataka’s Shimoga police made eight-year-old boy’s wish come true on Wednesday. The eight-year-old donned the police uniform and got into the shoes of a police inspector for a day in Shimoga’s Doddapete. 8 year old suffering from heart disease turns into a cop in Karnataka's Shimoga

According to police, Ajaan Khan, a child from Shimoga district aims to be a police officer and is suffering from a severe heart disease at a very young age. Shimoga SP Mithun Kumar came to know about Ajaan Khan through the parents of the boy and he immediately directed the officials to make him an inspector for a day. In the social media platform X, he wrote, “Ajaan Khan, 8-year-old boy from Shimoga town is suffering from heart disease and wants to become a police officer. On the request of him & his parents, the boy was allowed to wear the uniform of a police officer and symbolically hold the post of PI at Doddapete police station today.”

Speaking to the reporters, Mithun said, “When the father of the child approached us with the request, we decided to approve it on humanitarian grounds. Ajaan was very passionate about the duty, and he is highly aspirational in life. He even signed in visitors record and approved a leave to one of the staff.”

In the visuals shared by the police, the boy was seen interacting with the police staff and he even went through a few files in the police station. The Shimoga police received accolades from the people for their kind act.