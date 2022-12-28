8.5 lakh Covid vaccine doses in stock, urge citizens to get 3rd dose: K'taka Min

In the wake of an increase in COVID-19 cases, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar inspected the 'mock drill' conducted in various hospitals of the state.

"People should join hands with government measures and take precautionary measures. There are about 8.5 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine available in the state and I urge everyone to get the third dose," Minister Sudhakar said.

Speaking at KIMS, Hubballi, the Minister said that the BF7 variant of Covid-19 is also another sub-variant of Omicron. Although the new variant spreads rapidly, the symptoms are not severe.

"The severity of the disease has been reported in foreign countries only in those who have other co-morbidities. This is why vulnerable people have been warned to take extra precautions in the guidelines. The elderly and those with other health problems, pregnant women and children have been advised to avoid crowded areas. Also, everyone will have to wear a mask mandatorily. Surveillance has been stepped up at Bengaluru and Mangaluru international airports," he said.

50-60 beds are reserved for Covid-19 patients in each hospital. KIMS in Hubli has 200 ventilators, and a team of expert doctors and staff. There is also a good stock of medicines. There are two oxygen tanks of 40 kg each.

"KIMS Hospital worked very successfully during the first and second covid waves. It will continue to provide good service to the people," Minister Sudhakar said.

He said that instead of the government making tough rules, people should be tough-minded and take precautionary measures themselves. The government is committed to protecting the people. Similarly, people should also be determined to fight the disease and take precautionary measures, Minister Sudhakar said.

"International passengers are being randomly screened at the airports per the centre's guidelines. Minister Sudhakar said that govt is closely monitoring the situation and if there is an increase in cases travellers from specific countries will be tested," he added.

Speaking at the Dharwad District Hospital, Minister Sudhakar said that the health personnel there have made all kinds of preparations.

"Even if the number of infected people increases, we are prepared to ensure everyone gets quality treatment. All measures are being taken for the treatment of Covid-19 patients at the government hospitals and readiness will be constantly monitored and reviewed by district authorities," Minister Sudhakar said.

He added that more than 10,000 personnel were recruited on a contract basis for the last two years. Now there is no such need. But if the number of infected people increases, temporary staff will be appointed.

"Many staff are recruited on a contract basis under the National Health Mission. But there is no provision in the rules to make them permanent," Minister Sudhakar said. He quickly clarified however that no one has been discontinued from service.

Sudhakar said that no activity has been banned in the state. But measures such as wearing a mask, getting the third dose, and keeping distance in indoor places have been taken.

"Our economy is reviving after 2 years of the pandemic. So there is no proposal for imposing restrictions on economic activities. He said that the government's approach is to give priority to both lives and livelihoods," he said.

"8.5 lakh doses of Covid vaccine are available in the state. Another 20-25 lakh doses will be procured. The Union government is ready to give the vaccine. Vaccination will increase from the gram panchayat level itself," he said.

