Aero India 2023: BBMP bans the sale of meat near air force station in Bengaluru

Bengaluru’s civic body issued a ban on the sale and serving of meat within the radius of 10 kilometers of Yelahanka’s air force station between January 30 and February 20. The meat ban came ahead of Aero India – 2023, the air show in Karnataka’s capital between February 13 and 17.

The order issued by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) read, “It is intimated that, Aero India-2023 show is scheduled to be held at Air force station Yelahanka from February 13 to February 17. On account of this, it is to the notice of general public and proprietors of meat stalls, non-vegetarian hotels and restaurants for closure of all meat, chicken, fish shops and prohibition on serving and sale of non-vegetarian dishes within 10 km radius of Airforce station Yelahanka from January 30 to February 20.”

The civic body also stressed the violation of this order will lead to the punishment. “Any Violation of this will attract punishment under BBMP act 2020 and Indian aircraft rules 1937 rule 91,” said the order.

In November last year, the Defense Ministry’s Department of Defense Production announced India’s biennial airshow ‘Aero India’ - which is said to be Asia's biggest airshow. The air show will be conducted for five days, whereas the first three days are reserved by the business visitors and the general public are allowed to experience the air show in the final two days.

In 2021, the airshow was restricted to three days due to Covid restrictions. This year, the airshow is expected to see a large crowd. The official website of the aeroshow also went live, months before the event.