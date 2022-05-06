After Covid hit his business, Bengaluru man toured India with only ₹12,000
The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic put many labourers and businessmen out of jobs. However, Visal Vishwanath, who owns an event management business, did not lose hope when his business was hit due to lockdowns and restrictions on movement. Instead, he packed his bags and set off to tour the entire country on a budget.
A native of Kannur, Visal moved to Bengaluru many years ago and resided in BTM Layout. For nine months starting from July 26 last year, Visal was on the road, hitchhiking to a few places or using public transport like buses and trains. Visal's India tour consisted of all states and even a few union territories, with his last stop being Bengaluru. The 32-year-old reportedly travelled in unreserved train compartments and used tents to sleep.
Three days back after completing his 278 days long journey across 28 states, Visal wrote, “LIFE.. The best gift i have ever got.” He went on to add, “Past 9 months I was living another life which I never thought or experienced. Pitching my tent or sleeping any place where ever i got. Having fruits only most of the time. Travelling through public transport or hitch hiking.. Each day and moment was new life for me.”
Vishal told a leading daily that unorthodox travel was always his cup of tea and that he has previously gone camping across South India, also by hitchhiking and taking public transport. He said that he got to thinking of the travelling plans when the pandemic hit his business and wanted to use the opportunity to explore and experience different cultures.
“The places I visited, the people I met, the mountains I climbed, the roads I walked through, the food I had, each moment took me to a different kind of emotions and feelings. Physically or Mentally when going down, maybe just a simple smile gave me the energy to the next step. Now, when am remembering all these it just makes me sad that i won't be able to go back again with the same feeling I felt when I did the first time,” Visal stated.
Visal's first destination was Guwahati, after which he travelled to Arunachal Pradesh. Even as authorities stopped him at state borders and prohibited him from entering when the second wave was raging in July last year, Visal was determined to keep going. When he was stopped in the northeast, he altered his plans and headed off to Kolkata to start his trip.
Visal hitchhiked and caught public buses across the northeast and reached Jharkhand's Dhanbad and then Bodh Gaya in Bihar. During the tour, Visal interacted with people of various cultures and said that it gave him more experiences than he had had in 32 years. He walked into Uttar Pradesh in August, tasted life in Varanasi, and then hitchhiked to Lucknow and Agra, finally reaching New Delhi to get his COVID-19 jab.
Visal had left home with only Rs. 12,000 in his pocket, and therefore hitchhiked as much as possible after his stay in Delhi. He made road trips to Nainital, Rishikesh and Badrinath, then set foot in Shimla, and recounted that people in these regions were hospitable and invited him into their homes to offer refreshments.
Heading north from there, Visal ticked off to Ladakh and Kashmir from his travel list, enduring harsh weathers during his stay there. Visal told media that he took shelter in a bus one night with several other travellers and residents when he was in Kargil in mid-October, in minus 10 degrees Celsius. Kargil is the second coldest inhabited place in the world, standing at 3,300 metres above sea.
He then went westward towards Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat, travelling southward from Chhattisgarh to get to Odisha.
He then received news that north-eastern states had eased the COVID-19 Visal covered many parts of northeast India in March and headed to the south by taking a train from Meghalaya to Andhra Pradesh. Covering parts of Telangana as well, Visal crossed over Maharashtra and Goa and then came to Karnataka, after which he headed to his native Kannur in Kerala on Monday.
Visal's answer to all those who asked him about his expenses, “It was less than my normal living. Anyone can travel. But how that should be, that you have to decide. I got always the question that Why you are travelling like this and what you gonna get from this? Now I can say I lived a life. I don't need anything more than that. The moments which I experienced are mine forever.”
2 more held for links with four Khalistani terrorists arrested from Haryana
Ferozepur: Two people were arrested on Friday from Punjab's Ferozepur and Faridkot for their alleged links with the four men found carrying improvised explosive devices (IEDs), arms, and ammunition in their vehicle at a toll plaza in Haryana's Karnal on Thursday. Police said the four men from Punjab were linked to Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda. Police said the two were also in touch with Rinda.
PSI recruitment scam: Two cops and a candidate arrested
In latest development in the police sub-inspector recruitment scam, the Criminal Investigation Department, which is investigating the case, arrested two cops and a rank candidate on Thursday. The DSP of Lingasugur, Mallikarjun Sali, and a fingerprint inspector called Anand Methre were also arrested in connection with the case. The total arrest count in the case has surpassed 45, while detectives from CID are combing down all exam centres and persons suspected of involvement.
Car-bus collision kills two college students on Bengaluru's NICE road
In a tragic incident, two young citizens of Bengaluru died on the spot after their Honda City jumped the divider and collided head on with a mini bus coming from the opposite direction. Both the victims were residents of R R Nagar and college students. The impact of the collision toppled both vehicles and both Sumukh and Leena G Naidu, who was 18 years old were killed instantly. Sumukh's father Sudhakar has been shifted to a private hospital, reports said.
Mangaluru Police: Monitoring threat to women for removing burqa for selfies
Mangaluru Police has taken note of social media threat being made to Muslim women in the area by a social media group. The group mostly active on WhatsApp and Instagram has threatened to attack Muslim girls for removing burqa and hijab at public places, added the police. "We are being watchful about it," saidMangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumarr. The Police started monitoring the group's activities after some Muslim organisations petitioned against it.
Recovery agents drive man to suicide for loan he never availed
Mumbai: Recovery agents of an instant loan app allegedly drove a 38-year-old Mumbai resident to suicide by sending his morphed nude photos to his colleagues, relatives, and friends for the recovery of a loan, which he and his family insisted he never availed. His women colleagues were among those who received his morphed photos before he died by suicide in Mumbai's Kurar on Wednesday. Recovery agents started calling and harassing Mohammed Shaikh, 23, a resident of Mumbai's Bandra (West) six days later.
