After tigress and cubs, now 20 peacocks found dead in Karnataka village, foul play suspected: Report

In yet another alarming incident of wildlife deaths in Karnataka, at least 20 peacocks were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Hanumanthapura village, reported NDTV. The carcasses, discovered by local farmers, were scattered across farmland adjacent to a stream. The deaths include three male and seventeen female peacocks. 20 peacocks were reportedly found dead in Karnataka. (Pic for representation)(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

According to the report, the cause of death remains unknown. Forest officials rushed to the site upon being alerted and carried out an initial inspection. The bodies have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for testing. Officials said the exact cause will be known only after the lab results are in.

Frequent wild-life deaths in Karnataka

This latest incident adds to a disturbing trend of unnatural wildlife deaths in the state over the past month. The deaths of the peacocks follow the poisoning of a tigress and her four cubs in the Male Mahadeshwara Hills Wildlife Sanctuary in June, and the discovery of 20 dead monkeys in Chamarajanagar district in early July.

In the case of the tigress, forest officials revealed that she and her cubs had likely died after consuming the carcass of a poisoned cow. The remains were found in the Meenyam forest area under the Hoogyam range. It is suspected that villagers had poisoned the cow to retaliate against frequent cattle kills, unaware that it would lead to the death of a mother tiger and her young.

Similarly, the mass monkey deaths, suspected to be caused by poisoning, raised serious concerns about rising human-wildlife conflict in the region. Authorities are still investigating these cases.

The spate of wildlife deaths, including that of India’s national animal and national bird, has sparked concern among conservationists and animal lovers, who are urging the state government and forest department to step up surveillance and preventive measures in forest fringe areas.